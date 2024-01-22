Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live: Lord Ram Lalla Temple consecrated; Bhakts rejoice

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The highly awaited moment all the Ram Bhakts have been waiting for is just hours away - the grand consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The echoes of divine chants of Jai Shri Ram resonate not only in the city but throughout India and even across the world.
Here are the live updates from the holy city of Ayodhya and beyond
- 9.40 pm
After Monday's grand consecration ceremony, the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be open for darshan from Tuesday. The timings of daily darshan and worship have also been changed. Now Ram devotees coming from far away places will be able to have darshan of Lord Shri Ram till 10 pm. Earlier this darshan period was till 6 pm only. Read More...
- 8.50 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday broke his 11-day fast soon after the Ram Temple consecration ceremony came to an end. The PM received Charan Amrit, a sweet drink made with milk and used in rituals, from Govind Dev Giri Maharaj. Read More...
- 7.50 pm
Prime Minister Modi lights 'Ram Jyoti' at this residence in Delhi to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi lights 'Ram Jyoti' at this residence in Delhi to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/JZCROVAx25— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
- 6.05 pm
Prime Minister Modi Monday visited the Kuber Tila on the Ram temple premises in Ayodhya and offered prayers to Lord Shiva there. He performed 'jalabhishek' (pouring water on the 'Shiva linga') and also did a 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the temple. Read More...
- 5.15 pm
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will remain a "unique symbol of imperishable eternal culture for ages". Shah in a post on X said "the struggle of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, thousands of great saints and innumerable famous and unknown people has yielded a pleasant and successful result today". "On this auspicious day, I also pay my respects to the great men who kept this struggle and determination alive for centuries, who endured many insults and tortures but did not leave the path of religion. The struggle of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, thousands of great saints and innumerable famous and unknown people has yielded a pleasant and successful result today. This huge Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple will remain a unique symbol of imperishable eternal culture for ages," his post read.
आज के इस पावन दिन मैं सदियों तक इस संघर्ष और संकल्प को जीवित रखने वाले महापुरुषों को भी नमन करता हूँ, जिन्होंने अनेक अपमान और यातनाएँ सहीं, पर धर्म का मार्ग नहीं छोड़ा। विश्व हिंदू परिषद्, हजारों श्रेष्ठ संत और असंख्य नामी-गुमनामी लोगों के संघर्ष का आज सुखद व सुफल परिणाम आया है।… pic.twitter.com/4Vz6KDZSMz— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
- 4.30 pm
A book on Ayodhya, a metal 'diya', a special 'mala' and a scarf bearing the name of Lord Ram are among the items that have been gifted to the guests who attended the consecration ceremony at the temple here on Monday. The gifts were in a bag that had a striking graphic image of the new temple and of Lord Ram in a very young avatar. Read More...
- 3.55 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday showered flower petals on the workers who were a part of the construction crew at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister was seen carrying a basket of flower petals while walking amid the sitting workers and sprinkling flower petals on them as a gesture of appreciation for their work. Read More...
- 3.24 pm
Assam Governor Gulabchand Kataria expressed happiness over the consecration of Ram temple. He said this time has come after years. Speaking to media in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Kataria also mentioned memories related to Ram temple. "We cannot even count the number of sacrifices people made for the Ram temple. Vishwa Hindu Parishad had started this campaign. Ram belongs to everyone," Kataria added.
- 3.08 pm
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday said that "everyone has Lord Ram on their minds, and every person's eyes are filled with tears of joy and satisfaction". "This is a proud day for India. This is the beginning of 'Ram Rajya'. It seems we have entered the Treta Yuga," he said while addressing the gathering assembled for the grand event and said that today every village and city in the nation is 'Ayodhya Dham'. Read More...
- 2.40 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Lord Ram will no longer live in a tent but will now reside in a magnificent temple. Addressing a gathering after the consecration of an idol of Ram Lalla in the Ram temple here, Modi said, "Today, our Ram has arrived. After a long wait for ages, our Ram has arrived." Read More...
- 2.10 pm
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the entire county is happy. "The Prime Minister observed a strict fast. I know him for a long and he (the Prime Minister) is a tapasvi," added RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. He said that Lord Ram has returned to Ayodhya after 500 years. "We should also observe a fast," quipped the RSS chief.
- 2.01 pm
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Now the streets of Ayodhya won't echo with gunshots. There will be no curfew. Now there will be Deepotsav and Ramotsav here. Shri Ram's name 'Sankirtan' will echo in the streets because the establishment of Ram Lalla here is the announcement of Ram Rajya..."
- 1.51 pm
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath said that India waited for this day. "After a long-wait for 500 years, I do not have words to describe this moment. On this auspiscious and historic day, every village in India is Ayodhya. The entire country is immersed in Lord Ram," added Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath. "This is a national temple and the consecration ceremony is a pride of the nation" added Yogi Aditynath.
- 1.45 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted with silver replica of the Ram Mandir, which was inaugurated earlier in the day.
- 1.00 pm
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandihben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the 'Garbhagruha' for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Read More...
- 12.30 pm
The idol of Ram Lalla unveiled at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM offered lotus flowers to the five-year-old Lord Ram Lalla as a part of taking Sankalp.
- 12.20 pm
The process of taking Sankalp (a solemn vow or resolution) has been started by PM Narendra Modi. As part of this ritual, a lotus flower is placed in the hands of PM Modi. All the rituals are being performed under the guidance of chief priest Laxmikant Dixit.
- 12.10 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the consecration ceremony rituals as the 'chief Yajman' of the Pran Pratishtha rituals underway at Ram Mandir. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are along with the PM.
- 12.00 pm
Sunil Bharti Mittal and Mukesh Ambani are among the top industrialists who have registered their presence for the upcoming grand consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Read More...
- 11.45 am
Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar arrived in Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. Other notable sportspersons including Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad, and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha are also in attendance.
- 11.15 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ayodhya to preside over the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla idol. He will later address a gathering after the ceremony. He is also scheduled to visit the Kuber Tila. The prime minister will also interact with 'shramjeevis' (workers) associated with the construction of the temple. Read More...
- 11.10 am
The Supreme Court Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to not summarily reject requests for live-streaming of the Lord Ram temple “pran prathistha”, as a petitioner contended before the apex court that the state has banned it.
- 11.00 am
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan reached Ram Mandir to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Sonu Nigam, and Vivek Oberoi were spotted at Ram Mandir in Ayodha, wearing yellow-coloured robes around their neck. Read More...
- 10.40 am
Kangana Ranaut delighted her fans with a motely of images from Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Patishtha. The actor is among a slew of celebrities who will be attending the Pran Prathistha ceremony, scheduled for today in Ayodhya. Read More...
- 10.20 am
South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj has extended his wishes to Indian community in South Africa regarding the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, commenced at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Read More...
- 10.00 am
Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani is likely to miss the inauguration owing to the prevailing cold weather conditions and his age, sources said. Advani, the firebrand saffron party leader, whose Rath Yatra of the 1990s is credited to have paved the way for the construction of the Ram Mandir at the site of the now demolished ancient Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, will miss the 'Pran Pratistha'. Read More...
- 9.50 am
On the eve of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, Queretaro, a city in Mexico, got its first Lord Ram temple on Sunday. The temple was inaugurated after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, which an American priest performed with Mexican hosts and idols brought from India. Read More...
- 9.40 am
The auspicious 'muhurat' for the consecration ceremony will start from 12.29.03 pm to 12.30.35 pm, lasting for only 84 seconds. A member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that Ram Lalla has to be installed when Scorpio remains in Aries ascendant in Navamsha on January 22. The aspect of Jupiter will be in fifth place, seventh place and ninth place. Read More...
- 9.30 am
Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Monday conveyed his greetings to people in India ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and expressed his wish to soon visit the temple. "Hearty greetings to the people of India on this auspicious occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. This is a historic moment for devotees across the world," the Israeli ambassador wrote on 'X'. Read More...
- 9.00 am
Members of the 'Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir' distributed laddoos in Times Square, New York, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Read More...
- 8.30 am
When Lord Ram was on his way to his exile, several communities accompanied him up to the banks of Tamsa river. The God asked all males and females to return but didn't mention the transgenders who felt that they were asked not to go back. So strong was their loyalty that they stayed back and waited for him. Read More...
- 8.00 am
Renowned personalities from the film and entertainment industries, including 'RRR' star Ram Charan, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Ayushmann Khurrana have started arriving in Ayodhya to witness the grand consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla on Monday. Read More...
- 7.30 am
Delhi BJP is set to organize the live viewing of the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony today. The BJP workers shall organize the viewing at all the temples as they are set and decked to celebrate Ram Lalla's consecration and witness Prime Minister Modi perform the rituals to mark 'Pran Pratishtha'. Read More...
- 7.00 am
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged 10 am on January 22. Read More...
- 6.30 am
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat ahead of the grand consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Read More...
- 6.00 am
Nepal's Janakpur has been lit up ahead of the Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya. Janakpur, the home of the in-laws of Ram Lalla is geared up to celebrate Monday with fanfare and gaiety organising Deepawali submerging the city with decorative lights and show. Read More...