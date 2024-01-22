'Chief Yajman' PM Modi completes Pran Pratishtha as millions celebrate Lord Ram's homecoming

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the Pran Pratishtha od Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Ram Mandir. He completed the consecration ceremony after an 11-day 'anushthan' ritual. He lead the rituals at the Garbha Griha (Sanctum Sanctorum) in the newly constructed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple alongside RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PM Modi entered the temple adorning a golden kurta paired with a dhoti and a patka while carrying silver 'chattar' and Padukas on a red folded dupatta. For the last 11 days, PM Modi observed a fast, limiting his diet to only fruits and coconut water and slept on the floor to take part in the pran pratishtha rituals.

The ceremony started at around 12.20 pm and concluded at 1 pm. As part of the celebrations, army helicopters shower flower peals on the temple premises during the consecration ceremony.

The much-awaited consecration ceremony at the Ram temple was in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later.

The streets of Ayodhya are filled with strains of songs such as 'Ram Aayenge' and 'Awadh Mein Ram Aayen Hain' as saffron flags fly on buildings in the temple town revamped for the big day. Modi will address a gathering at around 1 pm after the consecration ceremony is over. The stage next to the Ram Temple is all ready to welcome the Prime Minister.

A host of distinguished personalities like Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS head Mohan Bhagwat and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das will share the dais with the PM.