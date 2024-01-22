Loading...

Ram Lalla will not stay in tent, he will reside in grand temple: PM Narendra Modi

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

Updated : Jan 22, 2024, 5:19 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a gathering in Ayodhya (Source: BJP X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the citizens after the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He thanked the country's judiciary.

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra on Monday said that today our Ram has arrived after decades of wait.

"I want to congratulate all the citizens for this historic moment. Our Ram Lalla will not stay in the tent. Our Ram Lalla will stay in the grand temple," Prime Minister Narendra Modi added.

"January 22 is not a date on the calendar, but is is start of a new 'kaalchakra (new era)'," the Prime Minister noted.

"Even after thousands of years people will remember this date, moment. It's (Lord) Ram's supreme blessings that we are witnessing it," said the Prime Minister.

According to the Prime Minister, he listened to Ramayana in different languages. "In every era, people have lived Lord Ram. People have expressed Lord Ram in different ways. Today, on this historic occasion, people are remembering those who have sacrificed their lives," he added.

PM Narendra Modi also thanked the country's judiciary. "...The legal battle over the existence of Lord Ram went on for decades. I would like to express my gratitude to the judiciary of India for doing justice," he added.

"This construction (of the temple) has given birth not to any fire but a (positive) energy. Ram is not fire but an energy. Ram is not dispute but a satisfaction. Ram is of everyone," the Prime Minister said.

According to the PM, different countries in the world are celebrating the Pran Prathistha of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"Ram temple's construction reflection of Indian society's maturity; it's an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too," he added.

"This Ram Mandir will become a witness to county's development. This is India's time and now we will not stop and reach newer heights of development," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister concluded his address by chanting 'Siyavar Ram Chandra Ki Jai'.

