Kalki 2898 AD Big Update Is Here! Trailer of Prabhas Starrer to Be out on THIS Date

Hyderabad: As the release of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD approaches, anticipation continues to rise for the year's most awaited film. Helmed by National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin, the ambitious project is set to become the most expensive Indian film to date, with a substantial budget of Rs 600 crore. The makers are engaging fans with promotional activities, building excitement for the impending release.

The anticipation surrounding Kalki 2898 AD is tangible, as fans were eagerly awaiting a major announcement scheduled for 10 AM today. Speculations abound, with many expecting the unveiling of the theatrical trailer, while others anticipate news about grand pre-release events planned across India.

Sharing latest update from the film, the makers dropped a stunning poster from the film announcing Kalki 2898 trailer release date. Sharing the poster on Instagram, the makers wrote, "𝐀 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐈𝐓𝐒! #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10th."

Featuring an impressive cast including Bollywood stars Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, with the legendary Kamal Haasan portraying the antagonist, Kalki 2898 AD, produced by C Ashwini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner, boasts a musical score by Santhosh Narayanan. Stay tuned for further updates on this high-budget, VFX-laden spectacle.

The film is poised to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also part of the project. Originally slated for release in May 2024, the sci-fi flick will now hit theaters on June 27.