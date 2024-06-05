T20 World Cup | I Tried to Convince Him to Stay: Rohit Sharma On Rahul Dravid's Exit as Coach

New York (USA): India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday disclosed that he has tried to convince Rahul Dravid to continue as India's head coach saying "I will not be able to see him go."

Video: Rohit Sharma addressing press conference ahead of T20 world Cup match against Ireland (ANI)

Former India captain Rahul Dravid, who had taken charge of the team following the 2021 T20 World Cup, on Monday clarified that the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 will be his last assignment as India's head coach and he won't reapply for the same in the future. He took charge of the team in November 2021 which ended with the 2023 ODI World Cup and was given an extension in contract till the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies.

"Every game that I've coached for India has been very important for me. So for me this is no different just because it is going to be the last one that I'm in charge of. I enjoyed working with this team and it's a great bunch of boys to work with but yeah but just considering, unfortunately just the kind of schedules and where I find myself in the stage in my life, I don't think I'll be able to reapply," he said when asked if this tournament held more significance as it was his last one in charge of the team.

"So yeah, it'll be my last one but having said that it's no different for me to be very honest. From the first day I took the job, I always felt that every game was important and every game mattered and that will not change," he concluded.

Addressing the press conference ahead of their campaign opener against Ireland here, Rohit said, "My equation with Rahul Dravid is very good. He is my first captain. I played under him, he is such a big role model for all of us. I have seen him play when I was just coming into the team. He has shown a lot of determination in his career, taken us out of difficult situations. I try (tried) to convince him to continue as a coach. I will not be able to see him go. It has been fruitful working with him, I enjoyed every bit of it."

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) have already invited the application for the India head coach job and the deadline was May 27. However, the board hasn't announced the names of the applicants. Albeit, former India batter Gautam Gambhir, who recently won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title as a mentor, is the front-runner to take up the job. He has also shown interest in becoming India head coach and asserted at an event in Abu Dhabi, "I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well."

India, the inaugural T20 World Cup champions from 2007, will be kick-starting their campaign against Ireland in their group A clash. The Men in Blue will be hoping to win the whole thing and secure their first International Cricket Council (ICC) trophy since 2013's ICC Champions Trophy win.