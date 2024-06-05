Surat Seat Already in Its Kitty, BJP Bags 25 in Guj but Misses Clean Sweep Hat-Trick as Cong Wins 1

Ahmedabad: The BJP has clinched 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat, including the Surat seat which it had won unopposed, but missed a hat-trick of a clean sweep with the Congress bagging Banaskantha constituency, a first victory in the general elections in the western state in the last ten years.

Notably, the saffron party had won all 26 seats in the 2014 and 2019 general elections in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Election Commission of India in the evening declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party has won 24 Lok Sabha seats while the Congress emerged victorious in one constituency.

Prominent candidates to win Lok Sabha elections from Gujarat include Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and their Cabinet colleagues Parshottam Rupala and Devusinh Chauhan. The BJP won eight seats with a margin of over 3 lakh votes and four others, namely Gandhinagar, Navsari, Panchmahal and Vadodara, by a margin of over 5 lakh votes.

Two AAP candidates who had contested under the INDI alliance in Bharuch and Bhavnagar lost to BJP. Elections were held on 25 of 26 constituencies in Gujarat as the BJP had won the Surat seat unopposed even when the election process was underway after the nomination of the Congress candidate was rejected due to irregularities in the signatures.

Subsequently, all other candidates withdrew from the contest. Shah won with a margin of 7,44,716 votes by polling 10,10,972 votes, crushing his nearest rival from Congress, Sonal Patel, who secured 2,66,256 votes. Mandaviya bagged the Porbandar Lok Sabha seat by defeating his nearest Congress rival Lalit Vasoya by a margin of 3.83 lakh votes. Mandaviya bagged 6,33,118 votes, while Vasoya polled 2,49,758.

Rupala, who faced protests from the Rajput community due to his remarks on erstwhile rulers in the run-up to elections, won from the Rajkot constituency by a margin of 4,84,260 votes defeating senior Congress leader Paresh Dhanani. Rupala polled 8,57,984 votes and Dhanani 3,73,724.

Another prominent victory was registered by Gujarat BJP president and sitting MP CR Paatil from Navsari constituency who won by a margin of 7.73 lakh votes, the highest in Gujarat this time. He handed a crushing defeat to his nearest Congress rival Naishadh Desai.

Paatil secured 10,31,035 votes while Desai polled 2,57,514 votes. With this victory, Paatil has secured a fourth straight term in Lok Sabha. Union minister Devusinh Chauhan won by a margin of 3,57,758 votes defeating Kalusinh Dabhi of Congress who polled 3,86,677 votes.

In Bharuch seat, held earlier by Congress veteran Ahmed Patel, BJP's sitting MP Mansukh Vasava defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Chaitar Vasava by a margin of 85,696 votes. The only consolation for Congress was Banaskantha constituency as it broke its decade-long jinx in Gujarat with the party candidate Geniben Thakor emerging victorious by more than 30,000 votes.

Thakor defeated the BJP's Rekha Chaudhari, a grand-daughter of Banas Dairy founder Galbabhai Chaudhary, by 30,406 votes in a nail-biting contest. Thakor polled 6,71,883 votes against her rival's 6,41,477. The BJP had won Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat on the last three occasions, including the 2013 bye-election. Congress had won the seat in 2004, and again in 2009 when Mukesh Gadhvi defeated BJP's Haribhai Chaudhary.

Addressing the media after the poll results, Paatil said the BJP and the state government will introspect to find out the reasons for its defeat in Banaskantha.

"Though we had resolved to win all 26 seats just like we did in 2014 and 2019, we could not achieve it, maybe because voters were unhappy or we might have committed a mistake. It was painful for us because we lost one seat by a thin margin. We will make a sincere attempt to find out our mistakes and try to correct them," he said.

Paatil said the BJP won't celebrate its victory in view of the death of 27 persons in Rajkot game zone fire on May 25. Celebrations remained subdued and no victory procession was taken out in the state. He said the BJP won all the seats in Gujarat with a margin of over one lakh votes except a few.

"We will introspect and try to find what went wrong in Banaskantha at the government and party level and will try to correct those mistakes," said Paatil. Welcoming the poll results, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the BJP lost one seat may be due to a mistake or error.

"We will try to address those issues and once again walk on the path of development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and CR Paatil," he said. Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil said the party won Banaskantha constituency because of the love and support of the people of Gujarat despite lacking the money power.

"I thank all the Gujarati voters for giving their love. The BJP tarnished democracy by freezing our bank accounts just ahead of the polls. They thought that Congress cannot fight polls without money and BJP will easily cross the 400 mark," said Gohil.