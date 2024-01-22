When transgenders sat on Tamsa's banks for Lord Ram for 14 years

Legend has it that the Kinnar community descended from heaven only after the arrival of Ram Lalla in the house of King Dasharatha.

Ayodhya: On the auspicious day of Pran Pratistha, scores of tales around Lord Ram are striking the right chord with us. There is no dearth of mythological stories, characters and anecdotes. One community is that of eunuchs who never deserted Lord Ram and in fact didn't return to Ayodhya and waited for him with bated breath throughout his 14-year exile.

Now there is an interesting twist to it that speaks volumes of their loyalty. The eunuchs belonged to a class which did atonement for Lord Ram who from the core of his heart extended his blessings to them. Talking about their roots, it is said that they came to Ayodhya from heaven.

Legend has it that the Kinnar community descended from heaven only after the arrival of Ram Lalla in the house of King Dasharatha. Eunuchs were not born but were brought. The Ardhanarishwar form of Lord Shiva is the form of Kinnar community.

According to Pinky Mishra, the ruler of the Kinnar Gaddi of Ayodhya, "When Lord Ram was leaving Ayodhya for exile, the whole of Ayodhya went with him up to the banks of Tamsa. Men, women, eunuchs, animals, all had come to see him off. Tamsa beach is situated near Bharat Kund. Lord Ram said that the people of Ayodhya, both male and female, should return to Ayodhya and he would meet them after 14 years. After saying this, Prabhu sat in the boat and crossed the Tamsa bank. Our ancestors said that since he didn't mention our names hence they inferred that they were instructed stay on."

And guess what they continued to do penance all these 14 years on the banks of Tamsa, waiting for the return of God. "Our ancestors ate the same tuber fruit that the Lord ate in the forest. Just as the Lord drank water from Ganga, in the same way, our ancestors toed that line. While waiting for Lord Ram some elders of our Kinnar community got covered with termite mud all over their bodies while chanting the name of Ram. When Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya from exile, he first met our ancestors on the banks of Tamsa," he said.

Ram was surprised by their presence and asked them who they were. "Our ancestors told Lord Ram, that his father had brought them down from heaven. They also narrated how religiously they waited for him all these 14 years," Mishra said.

So moved was Lord Ram that he gave his blessings to them.