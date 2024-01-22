Loading...

Nepal: ‘Ram Naam’ echoes in Sita’s hometown Janakpur ahead of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 7:14 AM IST

Updated : Jan 22, 2024, 9:21 AM IST

Janakpur, the home of the in-laws of Ram Lalla is gearing up its preparation to celebrate Monday with fanfare and gaiety organizing Deepawali submerging the city with decorative lights and show.

Janakpur, the home of the in-laws of Lord Ram is gearing up to celebrate the Ram Temple consecration on Monday with fanfare and gaiety. The place is lit up with lights as residents usher in an early Diwali to commemorate the auspicious day.

The Janaki Temple in Nepal's Janakpur

Janakpur(Nepal): The Janaki Temple in Nepal's Janakpur has been illuminated with lights as people are keen to celebrate the Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya set to take place today.

Janakpurdham, the maternal home of Goddess Sita is now brimming with happiness and enthusiasm, waiting for the occasion with fanfare and gaiety. There will be no dearth of events as a mark of reverence. Hymns of Lord Ram and Sita are echoing in the city around the clock. The Janaki Temple is decked up with lights and enthusiasm can be seen on the face of every Janakpurdham resident.

Devotees offered prayers at Maa Janaki Mandir. Meanwhile, devotees from Nepal have also reached Ayodhya to witness the historic Pran Pratishtha Ceremony of Shree Ram Lalla.

"Raja Ramchandra after the Banbas (exile) in Tretayuga, the pain he had to endure; it continued in Kaliyuga as well, he had to struggle for five hundred years in Ayodhya- the birth land of Lord Ram, he had to shelter under the tarpaulin, his pain indeed was the pain of all the Hindus. Our ancestors had fought and struggled hard and the end result is here with the construction of temple of Maryadapurush Lord Ram whose Pran Pratistha is scheduled for tomorrow. On this occasion, I congratulate all the Indian nationals and Janakpur also is in state of joyousness," ANI qouted Pramod Kumar Chaudhary, former chairman of the Shree Ram Youth Committee.

The ceremony scheduled for today will witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. It is expected to be attended by hundreds of officials, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony. (with ANI inputs)

