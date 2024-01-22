Vicky-Katrina, Madhuri Dixit, Ram Charan jet off to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Multiple celebrities head to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Ayodhya: Renowned personalities from the film and entertainment industries, including 'RRR' star Ram Charan and Madhuri Dixit have started arriving in Ayodhya to witness the grand consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla on Monday.

Actor Ram Charan on Monday morning left for Ayodhya. The 'RRR' fame actor was seen donning an off-white kurta pajama for the ceremony. "It's a long wait, we are all very honoured to be there," ANI quoted Ram Charan as saying.

Among invitees was 'dhak dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit. The 'Devdas' star was spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for Ayodhya. Ayushmann Khurrana was also seen at the airport as he jetted off to Ayodhya for the ceremony. He opted for a cream-coloured kurta, matching pants, and a Nehru jacket. The actor completed his look with a shawl.

And wait, it's not the end of it - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif also left Mumbai for Ayodhya on Monday morning ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple.

Actor Anupam Kher is currently in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. On Monday morning, the actor offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple. While speaking to the media, Anupam Kher said, "Before going to Lord Ram, it is very important to have the darshan of Lord Hanuman...The atmosphere in Ayodhya is so graceful. There is slogan of Jai Sri Ram in the air everywhere...Diwali has come again, this is the real Diwali."

Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, and Asha Bhosale among others will also be attending the ceremony.

The list of invitees from the film industry also includes names like Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Randeep Hooda, Anushka Sharma, Rishab Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, Yash, Prabhas and Sunny Deol among others.