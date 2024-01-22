Ram Lalla idol to be enshrined within 'Muhurat' of 84 seconds

Ayodhya: Days of Vedic rituals being performed as part of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol are set to culminate on Monday with the idol being consecrated in the Sanctum Sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The auspicious 'muhurat' for the ceremony will start from 12.29.03 pm to 12.30.35 pm, lasting for only 84 seconds.

A member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the trust in charge of construction and management of the temple, said that Ram Lalla has to be enshrined within the time frame of 84 seconds. The timing for Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha should be scheduled at a time when planet Brihaspati remains in auspicious time as the planet gives 'Rajyoga'.

He said that Ram Lalla has to be installed when Scorpio remains in Aries ascendant in Navamsha on January 22. The aspect of Jupiter will be in fifth place, seventh place and ninth place.

The much-awaited consecration ceremony at the Ram temple here will be held on Monday in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later.

More than 7,000 people will be in attendance, including celebrities, politicians, saints, industrialists and representatives from different countries. The central government has announced a half day on Monday. Several states and Union territories including Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Assam, and Haryana among others have declared a holiday or half day today.