'Mangal Dhwani'- Musical rendition with 50 instruments to be played before Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha

Ayodhya: The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla's idol on January 22 will begin with a musical rendition- 'Mangal Dhwani', the event which will include 50 exquisite musical instruments from different states that will be played together to create a divine melody for two hours.

The 'Mangal Dhwani' event which will begin at 10 am will feature performances of instruments like flute, dholak, pakhawaj, algoza, sundari, and mardal will represent different parts of the country. This divine music, orchestrated by Ayodhya's celebrated poet Yatindra Mishra and supported by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi will symbolise the diverse traditions of India.

The instruments include Pakhawaj, Flute and Dholak from Uttar Pradesh; Veena from Karnataka; Algoja from Punjab; Sundari from Maharashtra; Mardala from Odisha; Santoor from Madhya Pradesh; Pung from Manipur; Nagada and Kali from Assam; and Tambura from Chhattisgarh.

Shehnai from Delhi, Ravanahatha from Rajasthan, Shrikhol and Sarod from West Bengal, Ghatam from Andhra Pradesh, Sitar from Jharkhand, Santar from Gujarat, Pakhawaj from Bihar, Hudka from Uttarakhand and Nagaswaram, Tavil and Mridangam from Tamil Nadu will also be included in the grand musical rendition.

Champat Rai, the Secretary-General of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the trust in charge of construction and management of the temple, mentioned that in Indian culture, Mangal Dhwani is composed to bring joy and to mark auspiciousness of an occasion and produced before the deity.

He said that in this context, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Shri Ram is a proud moment for every Indian, and to mark this grand occasion, traditional musical instruments from various regions of India will be played to produce Mangal Dhwani in front of Shri Ram Lalla.

A member of the Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said, "Immersed in devotion, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya will be graced by the majestic 'Mangal Dhwani' at 10 am. Witness over 50 exquisite instruments from different states come together for this auspicious occasion, resonating for nearly two hours."

"The magnificent musical programme will represent a momentous occasion for every Indian, bringing together diverse traditions in celebration and honour of Shri Ram," he added.

The much-awaited consecration ceremony at the Ram temple here will be held on Monday in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later. The streets of Ayodhya are filled with strains of songs such as 'Ram Aayenge' and 'Awadh Mein Ram Aayen Hain' as saffron flags fly on buildings in the temple town revamped for the big day.

The entire temple town is in the grip of religious fervour as the ancient 'Ayodhya Nagari' has been tastefully decorated, especially the Ram Path and Dharm Path, the two street showpieces of what the government terms the 'Navya, Divya and Bhavya Ayodhya'.

From Nihang Singhs to ISKCON and temple trusts from across the country to locals in Ayodhya, various community kitchens are being run here to serve 'langar' food to devotees as the consecration nears. Devotees flocking to the holy city can savour freshly cooked hot meals and tea at these community kitchens which are operational across the city.