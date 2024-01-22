Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan - Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek land in Ayodhya for Ram Mandir consecration

Hyderabad: Ahead of the grand Ram Mandir inauguration, megastar Chiranjeevi with his wife Surekha and actor-son Ram Charan was photographed arriving at the Ayodhya airport today on January 22. Moreover, in the latest update, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan also landed in the holy city. All the actors looked their best in traditional attires.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, his wife and mega power star Ram Charan arrived in Ayodhya just hours before the much-anticipated Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha scheduled to take place today. All three of them were dressed in traditional attire, with the father-son duo even matching. Both of them were seen wearing long ivory kurtas. While Ram Charan wore a pyjama bottom, while Chiranjeevi opted for a dhoti. Surekha was also seen wearing a beautiful crimson saree.

Superstar Chiranjeevi, along with his son and actor Ram Charan, landed in Ayodhya on Monday morning to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishthan event. Both celebrities arrived from their homeland, Hyderabad. Before departing for Ayodhya, Chiranjeevi told a news agency: "That is fantastic. Overwhelming. We believe it is a rare chance. I believe Lord Hanuman, my deity, has personally invited me...We are extremely fortunate to see this Pran Pratishta..." Ram Charan, on the other hand, told the portal, "It's been a long wait, and we're all very honoured to be there."

On the other hand, Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen arriving in the holy land. Amitabh and Abhishek were seen twinning in off-white kurta pyjamas and a red cloth around their necks. Talking about the Ram Lalla consecration, the event will take place today in the temple town of Ayodhya, amid heavy security. The ancient Pran Pratistha rite of Ram Lalla will be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and several notable guests.