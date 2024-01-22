Watch: PM Modi ends 11-day fast after Ram Mandir consecration

Watch: PM Modi ends 11 days fast after Ram Mandir Consecration

Ayodhya(Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday broke his 11-day fast soon after the Ram Temple consecration ceremony came to an end.

The PM received Charan Amrit, a sweet drink made with milk and used in rituals, from Govind Dev Giri Maharaj. Recalling his visit to Tamil Nadu's Arichal Munai, the starting point of Ram Setu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that during his 11-day 'anushthan', he tried to bow before all the places where Lord Ram had visited. Drawing an analogy to that moment, the Prime Minister said that he got the belief that today's moment will also be the one to alter the circle of time and move forward.

Mentioning Pancwati Dham in Nashik, Thriprayar Temple in Kerala, Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh, Shri Ranganathswamy Temple in Srirangam, Shri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the journey from the sea to river Sarayu. "From the sea to the Saryu river, the same festive spirit of Ram's name is prevalent everywhere", he continued, "Lord Ram is connected to every particle of the soul of India. Ram resides in the hearts of Indians".

He further added that the feeling of oneness can be found within everyone's conscience anywhere in India and there could not be a more perfect formula for collectiveness. Recalling his experience of listening to Shri Ram Katha in many languages, the Prime Minister said that Ram is there in the memories, festivals of traditions. "In every age, people have lived Ram. They have expressed Ram in their style and words. This 'Ram Ras' is continuously flowing like the flow of life. Ram Katha is infinite and Ramayan too is endless.

Ideals, values and teachings of Ram are the same everywhere," he added. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony. The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held.