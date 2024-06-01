ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Modi Hopes Young, Women To Cast Votes In Record Numbers In Phase 7

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopes young and women will exercise their franchise in record numbers. He also called upon the voters in large numbers and cast their votes. He said it will help make the democracy vibrant and participative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to greet his supporters during a roadshow in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. ((AP Photo))

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday urged the electorate to cast their vote to make democracy more vibrant and participative. The PM is on his third day of his meditation, at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, here in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari.

"Today is the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As 57 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls, calling upon the voters to turnout in large numbers and vote. I hope young and women voters exercise their franchise in record numbers. Together, let’s make our democracy more vibrant and participative," PM Modi wrote from his social media handle on X.

Modi is among 904 candidates who are in the fray in the final and seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections.

This phase has 57 seats spread across seven states - Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab - and the Union territory of Chandigarh.

Besides, polling is underway in 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha.

This phase will mark the conclusion of the voting to elect the 18th Lok Sabha, which will have 543 elected representatives from all over the country.

The first phase of voting, which began on April 19, staggered on for the next six weeks.

Voting has been completed in 28 states and Union territories, covering 486 seats.

Votes cast for the Lok Sabha elections will be counted on June 4.

According to the Election Commission, over 10.06 crore citizens, including nearly 5.24 crore men, 4.82 crore women and 3574 third gender electors are eligible to vote in the Saturday's poll.

Meanwhile, Modi embarked on a meditation on the evening of May 30 in Tamil Nadu and he is expected to conclude it on the evening of June 1, coinciding with the close of polls.

