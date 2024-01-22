'Jai Shri Ram': Kangana Ranaut beams as she shares pictures from Ayodhya ahead of Pran Pratishtha

Ayodhya: Kangana Ranaut, presently in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir inauguration, delighted her fans with a string of pictures from the city. The actor, along with who's who of film industry, is set to participate in the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Kangana has been actively sharing her experiences in Ayodhya, and just hours before the much-anticipated Pran Pratishtha, she posted pictures of the Ram Mandir on Instagram.

In these images, Kangana can be seen adorned in an ivory and red coloured saree, radiating joy amidst the scenic surroundings. Her caption reads, "Yehi janmbhumi hai param pujya Shri Ram ki… Jai Shri Ram 🚩."

On Sunday, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for temple cleanliness before the ceremony, Kangana took part by personally sweeping the floor of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple. Speaking to the media, she expressed her wish to inspire people to join the cleanliness drive, stating that the city now exudes a festive charm in preparation for the inauguration day. Viral images and video clips showcased the actor actively participating in the temple cleanup.

Apart from Kangana, numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Katrina Kaif, and Jackie Shroff, have reached Ayodhya to attend the ceremony.

The Pran Prathistha ceremony, scheduled for today in Ayodhya, will be conducted under tight security. This historic ritual for Ram Lalla's Pran Pratistha will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and other distinguished guests.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust revealed that the ceremony will feature a grand musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani,' showcasing renowned names in the music world at 10 am. The auspicious 'muhurat' for the ceremony spans only 84 seconds, starting from 12.29.03 pm to 12.30.35 pm. With over 7,000 attendees, including celebrities, politicians, saints, industrialists, and representatives from various countries, the ceremony promises to be a significant and momentous occasion.