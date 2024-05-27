Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Hyderabad/Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has exuded confidence that based on the work done by his government in the past two years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work, the 'Mahayuti' will win over 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister speaking to ETV Bharat on a range of issues (ETV Bharat)

Maharashtra has the second highest number of Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra after Uttar Pradesh. There are 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. It has support from the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

'We Will Win 40 Plus Seats In Maharashtra'

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, the CM, who hails from the Thane district said, "After all the five phases of polling (in Maharashtra), I am confident that based on the work done by our government in the state like restarting the closed projects, Metro related works, Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg, (Metro) car-shed, game-changing Atal Setu, Mumbai coastal road...

"The decisions taken by our government for farmers, women and youth, for the industry to grow and the work done by (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji in the last 10 years, which Congress failed to do in 50-60 years, and they will not be able to do for next 100 years. We have gone to the people with the development agenda and people give priority to development and so I am confident that the Mahayuti will get over 40 seats in Maharashtra."

'Development Stalled In Maharashtra During MVA Rule'

According to Shinde, a disciple of late Anand Dighe, before his government came to power, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power, Maharashtra was at the fourth spot in Foreign Direct Investment and was behind in terms of GDP.

"After our government came to power, Maharashtra was ranked first in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), we contributed hugely to the GDP, there were investments worth Rs 6 lakh (crore) and industry is coming to the state. People are coming to the state, first people used to run away. Earlier people used to keep bombs or gelatin near the houses of industrialists, they used to protest against them. After our government came to power, all this was stopped. We have promoted the industry, and given them a red carpet, subsidy, and single window clearance. So Maharashtra is being given priority and liked by industrialists across the world," the Chief Minister said.

"We have the infrastructure, potential, good connectivity, skilled manpower, and due to the investment, it will help in generation of employment, people will get jobs and there is development in the state. The double-engine government (one at the state and the Centre - wants development). We have been supported by the Centre too," added Shine, who is a MLA from Pachpakahadi seat in Thane city.

'People Don't Vote For Someone Who Sits At Home'

Shinde also took a dig at former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackray saying people don't vote for someone who sits at home and does Facebook live.

"People support those who are on the field and work for development. Development works are going across the state," quipped Shinde, who is an MLA from Panchpakhadi.

'Gone To Public With Development Agenda'

Shinde said he and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar form a team and they have gone to voters only on the development agenda.

"We have gone to the public on the issue of development and the works done by our government, our is the first government to take so many decisions inside two years - 'Lek Ladaki' scheme for women, 50 per cent concession in state transport buses, a start-up for youth, so I believe that people will vote for the work we have done and they will like our work," asserted Shinde.

'Modiji Has Appreciated Maharashtra For Development'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. Asked whether the election had become so difficult that the PM had to come on the road and take two rallies in Mumbai, Shinde shot back saying. "Is it a rule or a law that the PM should not come.. the moment the Prime Minister comes, the opposition is scared...Modiji has appreciated Maharashtra for the development works in the state."

"Whenever we called Modiji for the inauguration of Metro2, Metro7, Samruddhi Highway, Atal Setu, he came willingly because he likes development. People like Modiji and there were lakhs of people to see him (during the roadshow and the rallies). The opposition has become weak as they have to take rallies in small streets and road corners," Shinde added.

"To bring the Opposition on the road forever, Modiji has come to the street," quipped the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

'Opposition Have No Issues To Speak On'

Shinde slammed the Opposition saying they do not have any issues to speak on. "They cannot speak on development, because if they do, the Prime Minister will count the work and their mouths will be shut. And so they speak about changing the Constitution. The country is running because of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution and because of which a common man like Modiji could become the Prime Minister, which the PM also admits," Shinde said.

He added that the Congress did not think about the Constitution for 50-60 years. "Who started the Constitution Day celebration, it was Modiji... who defeated Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, it was the Congress. Dr (Babasaheb) Ambedkar used to say that the Congress house is the one that burns, and one should be away from it. So I will say that there will be no change in the Constitution. The Congress has amended the Constitution 82 times. Congress is selfish and PM Modi does not compromise on national security and such a man has become the PM, the Congress has not been able to digest it," he maintained.

'Modi Will Make India Super-Power'

Shine said that Modi will ensure that the country becomes a super-power and will take the country on the path of development. "What does (Congress) do, they defame the country abroad, is it patriotism? They are speaking the language of Pakistan and they are raising questions about the martyrdom of policemen like Hemant Karkare, Vijay Salaskar, and Tukaram Ombale. This is an insult to their martyrdom and they have one agenda, to defeat (Narendra) Modi. But they were defeated in 2014, in 2019 and in 2024, they will be blown away," Shinde said.

Rahul Gandhi's PM Ambition Is A Pipe Dream

Rahul Gandhi had claimed that if the Congress is voted to power, BJP leaders will be imprisoned. Asked about it, Shinde said, "Nobody will even think in their dreams to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister, forget while being awake. While doing Bharat Jodo, Bharat Todo, he runs abroad, PM Modi has not taken a single day leave in 10 years and dedicated his life to the country. If you ask people while they are asleep, who will become the PM, they will say, Modiji, who will take Rahul Gandhi's name? What is his work, tell me. He won't become, so no point discussing anything further."

According to Shinde his relationship with the people of Maharashtra is beyond polls.

'Shiv Sena Was Split To Save Party, Symbol'

The CM also said that the decision to split the Shiv Sena was necessary to save the party and its symbol - the bow and arrow.

"To save the Shiv Sainiks, because our leaders had become blind, for the greed of power. They backstabbed the people of Maharashtra. The 12.5 crore people of Maharashtra had voted in favour of BJP and Shiv Sena, but the government was formed with the Congress. So, first, they backstabbed the people and backstabbed Balasaheb Thackeray by moving away from his ideology. They backstabbed their ally BJP. If we had remained in (United) Shiv Sena, the party would have been destroyed. So we took the decision, and people are liking it," he claimed.

'No One Will Be Spared In Pune Porsche Accident Case'

Meanwhile, on the Pune Porsche accident involving a 17-year-old boy, the CM categorically said that he had asked the Pune Police Commissioner to take strict action in the case.

"Everyone is equal before the law. I called the (Pune) Police Commissioner and told him categorically that no one should be spared in this case. All the culprits should be jailed, however mighty they are. This was my directive because the two lives lost are someone's son and daughter. Nobody has a right to run over someone and run free, this won't happen in our state," he said.