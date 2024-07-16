ETV Bharat / health

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

Hyderabad: A recent study by the University of Michigan says that obesity is a complicated condition, caused by a combination of genetics, the food environment, behaviour, and other factors.

For millennia, getting enough food to survive and thrive was difficult. For most people, it’s now as easy as opening a refrigerator. According to a study done by Michigan Medicine, a gene called SH2B1 has been shown to play an important role in regulating food intake.

SH2B1 mutations in people are associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, formerly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, it said.

"This gene controls feeding and energy expenditure. Obesity is caused by two opposing axes: If you eat too much, you gain fat. Spend too little energy and fat accumulates,” said Liangyou Rui, Ph.D., Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology and the Elizabeth Weiser Caswell Diabetes Institute at the University of Michigan Medical School.

A study by Rui and his team identifies where this gene is acting inside the brain, an area called the paraventricular hypothalamus, or PVH, which is involved in regulating blood pressure and fluid balance.

Additionally, the team discovered that neurons that express SH2B1 create a circuit, talking to neurons downstream in an area known as the dorsal raphe nucleus, located in the brainstem.