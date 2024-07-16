Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

New Delhi: The small Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius has a huge dispute with a major world power like the UK over territorial claims for a group of seven atolls comprising more than 60 islands collectively called the Chagos Archipelago. And India is supporting Mauritius’s claim. This was reiterated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday during his ongoing two-day visit to Mauritius.

“As we look at our deep and enduring relationship, Prime Minister, I would like to again assure you today that on the issue of Chagos, India will continue its consistent support to Mauritius in line with its principal stand on decolonisation and support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations,” Jaishankar said during a joint address to the media with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Mauritius Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin also appreciated the support extended by India to Mauritius’s claim over the Chagos Archipelago. “We express our deep gratitude to @DrSJaishankar for reaffirming #India consistent support to #Mauritius regarding the #ChagosArchipelago, in alignment with India’s principled stance on #decolonisation, #sovereignty, and #TerritorialIntegrity,” Gobin posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

So, what is the Chagos Archipelago?

The Chagos Archipelago or Chagos Islands (earlier known as the Bassas de Chagas, and later the Oil Islands) is a group of seven atolls comprising more than 60 islands in the Indian Ocean about 500 km south of the Maldives archipelago. This chain of islands is the southernmost archipelago of the Chagos–Laccadive Ridge, a long submarine mountain range in the Indian Ocean. In its north are the Salomon Islands, Nelsons Island and Peros Banhos; towards its southwest are the Three Brothers, Eagle Islands, Egmont Islands and Danger Island; southeast of these is Diego Garcia, by far the largest island. All are low-lying atolls, save for a few extremely small instances, situated around lagoons.

The Archipelago is known for its rich marine biodiversity

The archipelago is known for its rich marine biodiversity, including coral reefs, fish and other marine life. The waters around the islands are some of the healthiest coral reefs in the world. The islands themselves host a variety of bird species and coconut crabs, although terrestrial biodiversity is relatively limited.

The Chagos Islands had been home to the Chagossians from the 1700s brought as slaves by the French from Africa and India, a Bourbonnais Creole-speaking people, until the UK expelled them from the archipelago at the request of the US between 1967 and 1973 to allow Washington to build Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, a military base on Diego Garcia, on land leased from the UK military in the British Indian Ocean Territories. Since 1971, only the atoll of Diego Garcia has been inhabited, and only by employees of the US military, including American civilian contracted personnel. Since being expelled, Chagossians, like all others not permitted by the UK or the US governments, have been prevented from entering the islands.

When Mauritius was a French colony, the Chagos Islands were a dependency of the French administration in Mauritius. By the Treaty of Paris of 1814, France ceded Mauritius and its dependencies to the UK.

What is the Chagos Archipelago dispute and Mauritius’s claim?

Sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago is disputed between Mauritius and the UK. The archipelago was detached from Mauritius by the UK in 1965, three years before Mauritius gained independence in 1968. The detachment and subsequent establishment of the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) have been contested by Mauritius as a violation of international law and its territorial integrity.

Mauritius has repeatedly stated that the Chagos Archipelago is part of its territory and that the UK’s claim is a violation of UN resolutions banning the dismemberment of colonial territories before independence. On May 22, 2019, the UN General Assembly adopted a non-binding resolution declaring that the archipelago was part of Mauritius; 116 countries, including India, voted in favour of Mauritius while six opposed it.

The UK government has declared that it has “no doubt” about its sovereignty over the Chagos, yet has also said that the Chagos will be returned to Mauritius once the islands are no longer required for military purposes. Given the absence of any meaningful progress with the UK, Mauritius took up the matter at various legal and political forums.

On November 3, 2022, it was announced that the UK and Mauritius had decided to begin negotiations on sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory, taking into account the international legal proceedings. In December 2023, it was reported that the UK government was planning to discontinue the talks.

Why is India supporting Mauritius on its claim over the Chagos Archipelago?

India has consistently supported Mauritius in its claim over the Chagos Archipelago, aligning with its broader foreign policy principles of decolonisation, sovereignty and solidarity with fellow developing countries. As mentioned above, in May 2019, India was among 116 nations to vote in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution that demanded the UK withdraw its “colonial administration” from the Chagos Archipelago unconditionally within six months, supporting Mauritius in its quest for the restoration of sovereignty over the island chain in the Indian Ocean.

Mauritius has emerged as a key partner in India’s Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) policy. Through SAGAR, India seeks to deepen economic and security cooperation with its maritime neighbours and assist in building their maritime security capabilities. For this, India would cooperate on the exchange of information, coastal surveillance, building of infrastructure and strengthening their capabilities.

PM Modi and Mauritian counterpart Jugnauth inaugurated a slew of projects

In February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Jugnauth inaugurated a slew of projects at the Agalega Islands in Mauritius. These included a new airstrip, a jetty and six community development projects.

In 2015, India and Mauritius signed a memorandum of understanding for military cooperation. With the opening of the new airport and the jetty in Agalega, India can now enhance its presence in the Indian Ocean region. According to reports, the airstrip can handle a Boeing P-81 multi-mission aircraft while a destroyer or frigate of the Indian Navy can dock at the jetty.

India is the preferred defence partner of Mauritius for acquiring platforms/equipment, capacity building, joint patrolling and hydrological services. Indian defence officers are deputed to the Mauritian Defence Forces. An Indian Navy officer heads the Mauritian National Coast Guard, an Indian Air Force officer commands the Police Helicopter Squadron and an Indian Naval Officer heads the Mauritius Hydrography Services.

There are about 20 officers from the Indian Defence Forces on deputation to the Mauritius government. India has supplied six of the seven serving helicopters, all five of the ships, all three of the aircraft and all 10 fast interceptor boats belonging to Mauritius. India had also helped set up a coastal surveillance radar system that is currently being replaced through a Japanese grant.

President Droupadi Murmu went to Mauritius as the chief guest

In March this year, President Droupadi Murmu went on a state visit to Mauritius as the chief guest of that country’s 56th National Day celebrations. During the visit, four agreements in areas like financial services and double taxation avoidance were signed. She also e-inaugurated 14 community development projects, implemented with Indian grant assistance.

Then in June this year, Mauritian Prime Minister Jugnauth was among the select heads of government in countries falling within India’s Neighbourhood First Policy to be invited to Modi’s swearing-in ceremony as the Prime Minister for the third time.

Jaishankar’s latest visit to Mauritius is yet another reflection of the importance New Delhi is laying on its Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policies. After assuming office as the External Affairs Minister for the second time, Jaishankar made his first bilateral visit to Sri Lanka before making Mauritius the destination of his second such visit.

Mauritius has become an important partner of India

Mauritius has become an important partner of India among the Indian Ocean littoral countries in the region. The island nation provides India with a very strategic vantage point to have maritime domain awareness in the Indian Ocean region. The Indian Ocean has become an important area of strategic competition especially because of the growing Chinese presence. It is worth mentioning here that China has built a strategic port at Djibouti in the Horn of Africa. The port is part of Beijing’s strategy of building a “String of Pearls” in the Indian Ocean region which also includes the Hambantota port in Sri Lanka and the Gwadar port in Pakistan.

India’s presence in Mauritius gives New Delhi a foothold to keep track of maritime activities in the Indian Ocean and also monitor security threats whether they be induced by pirates targeting cargo ships or activities of countries that would be inimical to India’s interests.

