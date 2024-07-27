Army Foils BAT Attack Along Kupwara LoC; 1 Soldier Killed, Major Among 4 Others Injured; Pak Intruder Shot Dead

Kupwara BAT Attack Comes Day After PM Modi's Warning To Pakistan From Kargil

The BAT Attack foiled by the Indian Army in Kupwara on Saturday came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Pakistan for continuing to wage a "proxy war" in the grab of terrorism.

Modi, who was in Ladakh on the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday, said Pakistan had not learnt any lessons from history and continued to wage a proxy war in the garb of terrorism to stay relevant.

He asserted that the evil designs of the enemy will not be allowed to succeed. The prime minister slammed Pakistan, saying it has always faced defeat in the past. "Pakistan has not learnt anything from its past and has continued to wage war in the garb of terrorism and proxy wars to stay relevant," he said. His remarks came in the backdrop of a surge in terror incidents in the Jammu region.

Modi asserted that the nefarious intentions of terrorists will never be fulfilled. "Our bravehearts will crush all terror attempts," he added. He said India was making all efforts to maintain peace with its neighbour, but Pakistan showed its true colours. "However, falsehood and terror were brought down to their knees by truth," he added.

"Today, I am speaking from a place where masters of terror can hear my voice directly. I want to tell patrons of terrorism that their nefarious designs will never succeed," he said, adding, "our bravehearts will crush terrorism and enemy will be given a befitting response".