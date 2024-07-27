SRK Offers Emotional Support to Farah Khan After Her Mother's Passing, Visits her with Gauri and Suhana - WATCH

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid his respects to Menka Irani, the late mother of filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan. Menka Irani passed away earlier on Friday, July 26, after a prolonged illness. SRK, who shares a close bond with Farah, visited her home along with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan during the late evening hours.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, and Suhana Visit Farah Khan After Her Mother's Passing (ANI)

The Khan family arrived at Farah’s residence to offer their condolences. Farah’s brother, filmmaker Sajid Khan, had been living with their mother in the same house. Menka Irani, aged 79, had been unwell for some time, as Farah had previously shared on Instagram, detailing her mother’s numerous surgeries.

A number of social media posts captured moments from the visit. In one video, Shah Rukh, dressed in a white shirt, jeans, and shoes, was seen arriving with Gauri and Suhana. Gauri wore a green and white outfit, while Suhana chose a black sweatshirt and trousers. Another clip showed Shah Rukh and Gauri leaving Farah's home, with Shah Rukh embracing Farah before parting ways. Farah was seen in a blue outfit, and Shah Rukh's manager, Pooja Dadlani, accompanied them.

Earlier on Friday, several other celebrities, including Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, and MC Stan, also visited Farah to offer their respects.

Farah had previously expressed her deep love for her mother in an Instagram post on her mother’s birthday, reflecting on the strength and courage Menka demonstrated even through her health struggles. "This last month has been a revelation on how much I love my mom Menka.. she's been the strongest, bravest person I've ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today's a good day to come back home can't wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. I love you," Farah had written.