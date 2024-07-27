ETV Bharat / entertainment

SRK Offers Emotional Support to Farah Khan After Her Mother's Passing, Visits her with Gauri and Suhana - WATCH

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana, visit filmmaker Farah Khan's home to pay respects to her late mother, Menka Irani, who passed away on July 26. Farah’s mother had been ill for some time.

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana, visit filmmaker Farah Khan's home to pay respects to her late mother, Menka Irani, who passed away on July 26. Farah’s mother had been ill for some time.
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, and Suhana Visit Farah Khan After Her Mother's Passing (Video screen grab)

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid his respects to Menka Irani, the late mother of filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan. Menka Irani passed away earlier on Friday, July 26, after a prolonged illness. SRK, who shares a close bond with Farah, visited her home along with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan during the late evening hours.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, and Suhana Visit Farah Khan After Her Mother's Passing (ANI)

The Khan family arrived at Farah’s residence to offer their condolences. Farah’s brother, filmmaker Sajid Khan, had been living with their mother in the same house. Menka Irani, aged 79, had been unwell for some time, as Farah had previously shared on Instagram, detailing her mother’s numerous surgeries.

A number of social media posts captured moments from the visit. In one video, Shah Rukh, dressed in a white shirt, jeans, and shoes, was seen arriving with Gauri and Suhana. Gauri wore a green and white outfit, while Suhana chose a black sweatshirt and trousers. Another clip showed Shah Rukh and Gauri leaving Farah's home, with Shah Rukh embracing Farah before parting ways. Farah was seen in a blue outfit, and Shah Rukh's manager, Pooja Dadlani, accompanied them.

Earlier on Friday, several other celebrities, including Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, and MC Stan, also visited Farah to offer their respects.

Farah had previously expressed her deep love for her mother in an Instagram post on her mother’s birthday, reflecting on the strength and courage Menka demonstrated even through her health struggles. "This last month has been a revelation on how much I love my mom Menka.. she's been the strongest, bravest person I've ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today's a good day to come back home can't wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. I love you," Farah had written.

Read More

  1. Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan's Father Salim Visit Farah's Home To Pay Respects To Late Menka Irani - Watch
  2. Farah Khan Reveals Extravagant Demands of Top Bollywood Stars: 'They Don't Act Until...'
  3. BB16: Farah Khan breaks into tears as he meets brother Sajid Khan, watch their emotional moment

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid his respects to Menka Irani, the late mother of filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan. Menka Irani passed away earlier on Friday, July 26, after a prolonged illness. SRK, who shares a close bond with Farah, visited her home along with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan during the late evening hours.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, and Suhana Visit Farah Khan After Her Mother's Passing (ANI)

The Khan family arrived at Farah’s residence to offer their condolences. Farah’s brother, filmmaker Sajid Khan, had been living with their mother in the same house. Menka Irani, aged 79, had been unwell for some time, as Farah had previously shared on Instagram, detailing her mother’s numerous surgeries.

A number of social media posts captured moments from the visit. In one video, Shah Rukh, dressed in a white shirt, jeans, and shoes, was seen arriving with Gauri and Suhana. Gauri wore a green and white outfit, while Suhana chose a black sweatshirt and trousers. Another clip showed Shah Rukh and Gauri leaving Farah's home, with Shah Rukh embracing Farah before parting ways. Farah was seen in a blue outfit, and Shah Rukh's manager, Pooja Dadlani, accompanied them.

Earlier on Friday, several other celebrities, including Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, and MC Stan, also visited Farah to offer their respects.

Farah had previously expressed her deep love for her mother in an Instagram post on her mother’s birthday, reflecting on the strength and courage Menka demonstrated even through her health struggles. "This last month has been a revelation on how much I love my mom Menka.. she's been the strongest, bravest person I've ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today's a good day to come back home can't wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. I love you," Farah had written.

Read More

  1. Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan's Father Salim Visit Farah's Home To Pay Respects To Late Menka Irani - Watch
  2. Farah Khan Reveals Extravagant Demands of Top Bollywood Stars: 'They Don't Act Until...'
  3. BB16: Farah Khan breaks into tears as he meets brother Sajid Khan, watch their emotional moment

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SRK PAY LAST RESPECT TO FARAH MOMFARAH KHAN MOTHER DEATHSRK VISITS FARAH KHAN HOME

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.