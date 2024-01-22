Ayodhya Ram Mandir: RSS chief, Anandiben Patel, Yogi inside 'Garbhagruha'

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandihben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the 'Garbhagruha' for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The RSS chief, Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chief Minister offered flowers to Ram Lalla's idol inside the 'Garbhagruha' and offered their prayers to the deity. The idol was unveiled at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during the 'pranpratishtha' ceremony. The bhajan 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' is being sung even as prayers are being offered to Ram Lalla. Other bhajans were also sung during the religious ceremony.

Dressed in a golden kurta with a cream-coloured dhoti and 'patka', the PM offered bhog to the deity and performed 'Aarti'.

The PM had walked into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta. Earlier, the Prime Minister said the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya was an extraordinary moment that would make everyone full of emotions. "It is a matter of great privilege to be part of this divine programme," the PM said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hundreds of dignitaries including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, actor Jackie Shroff, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, former India players Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad, singers Anuradha Paudwal, Sonu Nigam are present for the holy ceremony.