Ambani, Mittal in attendance for the grand consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Industrialists Sunil Bharti Mittal and Mukesh Ambani arrived here to attend the Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla, scheduled later in the day.

Ayodhya is set to go down in history with the much-awaited Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple this afternoon.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani hopes the inauguration of the Ram Temple will be the gateway to enlightenment and peace, binding the communities with the timeless threads of India's spiritual and cultural harmony.

"On this auspicious day, as the Ayodhya Mandir's doors open, let it be a gateway to enlightenment and peace, binding the communities with the timeless threads of Bharat's spiritual and cultural harmony," Gautam Adani wrote on his X timeline on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani, who is the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, told reporters, "Lord Ram is arriving today, January 22nd will be Ram Diwali for the entire country."

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani, who is the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, on her part said, "It is a historic day."

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, along with his wife Shloka Mehta, also arrived at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony

"This day will be written in the pages of history, we are happy to be here," Akash was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.