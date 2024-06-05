Pawan Kalyan Emerges a 'Power Star' Not Only in Films but Also in Politics

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan, who has established himself as a ‘Power Star’ in cinema, has now proved the same in politics as well. Much like a dialogue in his movie “Attarintiki Daredi,” he has demonstrated that those who know when to stand firm and when to step back to lead the way for the welfare of the people will have their say.

Balancing his assertiveness and patience at times, he has become a significant leader in Andhra Pradesh Politics. Despite facing many challenges and the high-handedness of Jagan’s government, he has countered it with intelligent strategies. Now, Janasena has won 21 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats in the just concluded elections. For the first time, his party has got a 100% strike rate in the elections.

Leaving a luxury life: Producers with suitcases full of money to offer him as remuneration. Waiting at his doorstep to seek his dates to act in their movies. A luxurious lifestyle, foreign trips, and luxury cars. None of these satisfied Pawan Kalyan. No matter where he went or which movie he worked on, one thought always persisted: “I must do something for my admirers, fans and devotees.”

He realized that the public sphere was the right platform for him to serve the people. He knew that entering politics was akin to riding a tiger, something he had observed closely. He understood that his political journey would be long and recognized the need for an experienced leader for the newly formed state of Andhra Pradesh, so he supported TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu. He allied with the NDA and became the architect of this winning alliance in the state.

Defeated in both seats: Five years passed swiftly. Politics has no permanent friends or enemies. In 2024, Pawan Kalyan supported the TDP, but in 2019, ideological differences caused a rift. In that election, he allied with left-wing parties and the BSP. He was aware that he was against the two strong parties in the state, TDP and YSRCP, but he pressed for determination. The result was a victory in just one seat, and he lost in two constituencies in which he contested.

Another politician might have slowly phased out the party, but not Pawan Kalyan. He ensured that neither he nor his party cadres lost morale. Even when the sole winning candidate left the party, he did not face much criticism. Swallowing the defeat, Pawan Kalyan moved forward with resilience and snatched a spectacular victory in these elections.