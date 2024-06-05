ETV Bharat / bharat

Pawan Kalyan Emerges a 'Power Star' Not Only in Films but Also in Politics

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 10 hours ago

Producers waiting with suitcases full of money waiting at his doorstep, a luxurious lifestyle, and luxury cars- none of these things satisfied Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. Even when his party faced a crushing defeat in the 2019 elections, he kept his cool. His determination and perseverance eventually paid off with his party winning a 100 percent strike rate by emerging in all the 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats it contested.

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan, who has established himself as a ‘Power Star’ in cinema, has now proved the same in politics as well. Much like a dialogue in his movie “Attarintiki Daredi,” he has demonstrated that those who know when to stand firm and when to step back to lead the way for the welfare of the people will have their say.

Balancing his assertiveness and patience at times, he has become a significant leader in Andhra Pradesh Politics. Despite facing many challenges and the high-handedness of Jagan’s government, he has countered it with intelligent strategies. Now, Janasena has won 21 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats in the just concluded elections. For the first time, his party has got a 100% strike rate in the elections.

Leaving a luxury life: Producers with suitcases full of money to offer him as remuneration. Waiting at his doorstep to seek his dates to act in their movies. A luxurious lifestyle, foreign trips, and luxury cars. None of these satisfied Pawan Kalyan. No matter where he went or which movie he worked on, one thought always persisted: “I must do something for my admirers, fans and devotees.”

He realized that the public sphere was the right platform for him to serve the people. He knew that entering politics was akin to riding a tiger, something he had observed closely. He understood that his political journey would be long and recognized the need for an experienced leader for the newly formed state of Andhra Pradesh, so he supported TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu. He allied with the NDA and became the architect of this winning alliance in the state.

Defeated in both seats: Five years passed swiftly. Politics has no permanent friends or enemies. In 2024, Pawan Kalyan supported the TDP, but in 2019, ideological differences caused a rift. In that election, he allied with left-wing parties and the BSP. He was aware that he was against the two strong parties in the state, TDP and YSRCP, but he pressed for determination. The result was a victory in just one seat, and he lost in two constituencies in which he contested.

Another politician might have slowly phased out the party, but not Pawan Kalyan. He ensured that neither he nor his party cadres lost morale. Even when the sole winning candidate left the party, he did not face much criticism. Swallowing the defeat, Pawan Kalyan moved forward with resilience and snatched a spectacular victory in these elections.

TAGGED:

JANASEAPAWAN KALYANANDHRA PRADESHTDPJANASENA CHIEF PAWAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.