Kartik Aaryan Recalls Nostalgic Gwalior Days and Story of His First Two-wheeler - Watch

Kartik Aaryan Recalls Nostalgic Gwalior Days and Story of His First Two-wheeler (Video Source: ANI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of the highly anticipated biographical drama Chandu Champion. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film has been generating immense buzz online. The promotional assets from the movie have only added to the excitement, leaving audiences curious about the actor's portrayal. Recently, Kartik reminisced about his days in Gwalior, his hometown, and shared a nostalgic anecdote about his first two-wheeler, offering a glimpse into his personal life.

In an interview with a news agency, Kartik stated, "I am very proud of this film. I feel this is a special film of my career. On a personal level, I feel deeply connected to the story, which resonates with my own journey. The narrative of Chandu Champion is relatable, and I'm confident that audiences will find their own stories reflected in it."

Kartik further said, "The film's story is like an Indian dream, a tale that every individual can relate to. It's a story of dreamers, and I wanted to launch the trailer in the place where my own dreams of becoming an actor took shape. It's only fitting that the film's journey begins from where my own journey began."

When asked about his first vehicle, Kartik said he had a red coloured Sunny. He was then asked, "Where would you take it, and what was the best part about that spot?" To this, he replied, "I loved going to the fort but the sunny couldn't make it up there because it was too steep, so I'd get off and push it up. However, the view from the fort was amazing. It's an iconic spot from where one can view of the entire city."

Chandu Champion, based on the inspiring life of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, features Kartik Aatyan in the titular role and boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Aniruddh Dave, and Bhagyashri Borse, among others. The film, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is slated to hit theaters on June 14, 2024, worldwide. With its powerful narrative and talented cast, Chandu Champion is poised to leave a lasting impact on audiences.