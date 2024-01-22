Keshav Maharaj extends his wishes for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Hyderabad: As the much-anticipated moment is drawing closer, emotions are running high for the Lord Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj has extended his wishes through a social media post for the consecration in Ayodhya on Sunday.

Maharaj posted a video on his official 'X', formerly known as Twitter, saying, "Namaste, I just want to wish for my Indian community here in South Africa. All the best for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya tomorrow. May it bring peace, harmony and spiritual enlightenment to all. Jai Shree Ram."

The 33-year-old also captioned his post, writing, "Looking forward to the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. May it bring peace and enlightenment to one and all."

Earlier, in the last month, during an ODI match against India, in-stadia DJ played the 'Ram Siya Ram' song when Maharaj came out to bat after his request, prompting India skipper KL Rahul to ask him 'everytime you enter they play that song'.

"For me, God's been my greatest blessing and if I get an opportunity it's the least I can do and it gets you in the zone and gets that respect from other players. Respecting religion and culture is important but it's a nice feeling to hear 'Ram Siya Ram' being played in the background," the left-arm spinner had told PTI.

During the second test at Cape Town, as the Durban Super Giants skipper walked in to bat, a touching scene unfolded with Virat Kohli standing with folded hands, adding a spiritual note to the cricketing atmosphere.

Earlier, India wicketkeeper batsman KS Bharat, who is the part of the India squad for the five-match Test series against England, recently notched up a century against England Lions and celebrated with an arrow gesture, paying tribute to Lord Ram.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya have commenced on Tuesday. The list of the invitees from the sports industry is Virat Kohli, legendary Sachin Tendulkar, former India skipper MS Dhoni, former swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag, Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir, Indian captain Rohit Sharma, ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Venkatesh Prasad.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General secretary, Champat Rai revealed that the Ram temple will be open for 'darshan' for the public from January 23.