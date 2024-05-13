Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase 4 Sees 62.70% Turnout; Mamata Predicts INDIA, NDA Seats | As It Happened

Phase 4 of the 7-phase Lok Sabha elections took place on Monday (May 13), with voting in 96 Lok Sabha constituencies across 10 states and Union territories including all seats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where assembly elections were also held concurrently.

Polling was held in 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, 25 in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, 175 seats of Andhra Legislative Assembly and 28 seats of Odisha Assembly also voted during the day.

--ALL UPDATES--

7.20 PM - Voting in Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections ended at 6 pm with an approximate voter turnout of 62.70%, the ECI application's updated numbers read at 7:20 pm on Monday.

The Highest voter turnout of 75.87% was recorded in West Bengal, followed by 68.36% in Madhya Pradesh. Jammu & Kashmir saw the lowest turnout at 36.01%. The Election Commission is expected to release the final figures by Tuesday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega-five-kilometer-long roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Monday evening. PM Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday. Before starting the roadshow, PM Modi paid floral tribute to statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at Lanka Gate of Banaras Hindu University. He was accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders of the BJP. Read More...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Monday said that INDIA bloc will win the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, as according to her calculations, the opposition alliance will win 315 seats. "Didi will bring the INDIA alliance to power there (at the Centre), we will help from here (West Bengal). The INDIA alliance will win with all of us (parties). As per the calculations we have till yesterday, they (BJP) will get 190-195 seats and the INDIA alliance will get 315 seats as per the numbers till now. PM Modi is not coming," she said during her rally in Bangaon area of North 24 Parganas district. Read More...

Samajwadi Party Chief and candidate from Kannauj Lok Sabha Akhilesh Yadav Monday said that INDIA bloc will win, as people felt "cheated" by BJP. "People are supporting the INDIA bloc...Those who think that they can win by deceit the people will give them a reply with their votes. The people feel cheated by the work done by the BJP," he said.

West Bengal has recorded the highest turnout of 75.66% while J&K has logged the lowest 35.75% turnout. 5 PM - Challenge you to enforce NRC, UCC in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday vowed not to allow implementation of CAA and NRC in the state. "Modi ji said yesterday that CAA will be implemented in Bengal. We don't understand that. If someone wants to apply without any conditions, we have no objection. Why your minister (Shantanu Thakur) is not applying for CAA then? I challenge you to enforce NRC and Uniform Civil Code here," she said.



Bengal continued to report sporadic incidents of violence while recording the highest voter turnout in phase 4 of the ongoing polls. In one such incident, scuffle broke out between BJP and TMC workers when saffron party candidate of Burdwan-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, Dillip Ghosh was on his way to visit a polling booth following complaints of booth capture. The incident took place in Tulla village of Monteshwar in Bardhaman this morning. Read More...

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National president and MP Tejasvi Surya Monday said he has deputed BJYM National Vice-President Abhinav Prakash to debate with Congress Rahul Gandhi. Surya in a post on X shared a letter he has written to Gandhi inviting him to debate with Prakash. "He is a young and educated leader from the Pasi (SC) community, who are around 30%, in Rae Baraeli. It will be an enriching debate between a political scion and a common youngster who has come up the hard way. Looking forward!" Surya wrote in his post. This comes days after Rahul Gandhi had accepted the invitation from former judges and a senior journalist for a public debate between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP had jeered at Gandhi, questioning his knowledge of issues and his standing, and noting that he was neither the president of his party nor the leader of the opposition.

West Bengal has recorded the highest turnout of 66.05% while J&K has logged the lowest 29.93% turnout. Here are the numbers in each state/UT: 3.33 PM - Women From Poor Families Will Get Rs 8500 per Month: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that every woman from poor background would get Rs 8,500 monthly if the INDIA bloc was able to form the next government in the country. On July 1, crores of poor women in India will get Rs 8500 in their bank account...July, August, September, October, December Khata Khat Khata Khata Khata Khat (a term to describe the automacy of the process) This will happen on the first of every month," Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Raebareli. He further said that the reason he opted to contest from Raebareli instead of Amethi Lok Sabha was because the former was the 'karmabhoomi' (work place) of his 'two mothers', Sonia Gandhi and Indira Gandhi. Read More...

BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Madhavi Latha reacted to the burqa controversy, alleging that "90% of booths are compromised". "Police do not want to instruct female constables to check the face with the voter ID. When I asked the police officer, he said it's not his responsibility..." she said.

Former Cricketer and TMC candidate from Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency, Yusuf Pathan Monday said he is confident of his win. "I am happy to see that youth & women are voting in large numbers. There is a positive environment. I have full faith that I will win with a huge margin. If I have to sacrifice for the people then I am ready, I have come here to work for the people. People have supported me a lot, they want a change here," he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday questioned Congress over the promises in its manifesto and called them "non-transparent and disconnected from reality". "A lot has been said in recent times about the fiscal management (especially on debt) of our government under PM Modi’s leadership. Many times, absolute numbers have been compared without considering the GDP growth on which we base the debt calculation. I would like to put out a clear picture, unlike @INCIndia, which hides behind lofty promises that are non-transparent and disconnected from reality," she posted on X and followed up with more detailed posts.

BJP candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha triggered yet another controversy after she checked the IDs of Muslim women voters and removed their burqa at a polling station in her constituency. Latha visited the polling booth no 122 at Azampur in the constituency. In the video shared on social media, the BJP candidate can be seen asking Muslim women inside the booth to remove the burqa and identify themselves along with checking their voter identity cards. A case was registered against Madhavi Latha in Malakpet Police Station for violating Representation of People Act and interfering with the electoral process. She was booked under sections 171C, 186, 505(1)(c) of IPC and Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act. Read More..

West Bengal has recorded the highest turnout of 51.87% while J&K has logged the lowest 23.57% turnout. Here are the numbers in each state/UT: 1.12 PM - Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on BJP's Madhavi Latha Checking Voters' IDs

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said that BJP was trying to polarise Muslim votes. Reddy's reaction came after being asked about a video where BJP candidate Madhavi Latha was seen checking the IDs of some voters. "I have not seen (the video) but BJP is simply trying to polarise Muslim votes to win but all these issues are going to help Asaduddin Owaisi. It is not going to benefit BJP," he said.

12.40 PM - Jharkhand: Security forces thwart Maoist bid to block voter access

Security forces on Monday thwarted an attempt by Maoists to obstruct voter access to polling booths by felling a tree and blocking a road leading to remote Sonapi and Morangponga areas of West Singhbhum district. "We received reports of Maoists blocking a road with a felled tree near Sonapi to hinder voters from reaching booth numbers 24 and 25 in Chotanagar police station area, which collectively accommodate 1,522 voters. We ensured that voters were able to cast their ballots, resulting in a turnout of 50.94% and 15.43% respectively in these two booths by 10:30 am," West Singhbhum deputy commissioner and district election officer Kuldeep Chaudhary told PTI. Read More...

In Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP MLA Siva Kumar from Tenali Assembly Constituency attempted to jump the queue in a polling booth and was confronted by a voter who asked him to wait in line. The enraged MLA slapped the voter, who then retaliated by striking him back. Following it, the MLA and his workers pounced upon the voter, beating him black and blue. Read More... Andhra: YSRCP MLA Siva Kumar Slaps Voter Waiting in the Queue (Special Arrangement)

11.30 AM - Congress Complains to EC against Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

In a written complaint to the Election Commission, Congress has noted that G Kishan Reddy, state BJP President and Union Minister after casting his vote at Barkatpura, addressed the media and taken the name of Narendra Modi, which is a violation. "Please instruct the concerned to register a case against him," the complaint states.

BRS leader KT Rama Rao and his family cast their vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad. Speaking to media afterwards, he appealed to the people to vote for those who have a vision and not hose who want division. "Come out, vote and show that we are a responsible citizen...In democracy, when politics decides everything I think it is imperative that we understand and come out and exercise our franchise so that we can vote for the kind of govt we want. I hope you vote for progress, decisive policies and for the people who have a vision and not those who actually want division," he said.

PM Narendra Modi visited Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Bihar and took part in serving langar during his visit on Monday. He was seen donning an orange coloured turban. The PM is scheduled to address election rallies in favour of NDA nominees in Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran on Monday. Voting is going on in five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar (Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger) today. PM Narendra Modi Serves Langar in Gurudwara Patna Sahib on Monday (ANI)

A clash broke out between BJP and TMC workers in West Bengal's Durgapur. A TMC leader Ram Prasad Haldar alleged that BJP people "have been coming with the central forces and trying to influence the voters" since today morning. "We protested against it, voters also protested... They are trying to bring polling agents from outside... People of the area are opposing them here," he said. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Laxman Ghorui alleged that his polling agents were "repeatedly thrown out of the polling booth located at TN School in Durgapur. BJP workers also alleged that their stall outside a polling station in Birbhum was vandalised by TMC workers. As reported earlier, a TMC worker was killed in a bomb blast at Ketugram in the Purba Bardhaman district on Sunday evening.

Andhra Pradesh Congress President and candidate from Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, YS Sharmila cast her vote at a polling booth in the constituency. She faces a contest from TDP's Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy and YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy. YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy is the sitting MP from Kadapa. Speaking to the media after casting her vote, Sharmila said she was confident of her victory. "We should all remember that Congress started with 2% votes, we were already at rock bottom. I am very confident that Congress will get double digit percentage and seats this time," she said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren cast his vote at a polling booth in Jilingora in Saraikela Kharsawan District which comes under Khunti Lok Sabha constituency. Speaking to media after casting his vote, Champai appealed people to come out and exercise their democratic right.

PDP candidate from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, Waheed-ur-Rehman Para cast his vote at a polling booth in Pulwama. National Conference has fielded Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from the seat while J&K Apni Party has fielded Mohammad Ashraf Mir. Speaking to the media after casting his vote, Para urged people across Kashmir to come out and vote. "It has been five years so please vote and choose your representative. Many people want to derail the process and try to cause obstruction... Many of our party workers and polling agents have been arrested by the police. They are trying to have a slow polling process. I want to urge the people, media, and the Election Commission to strengthen the process and ensure transparency... For the first time, new voters of Kashmir are coming out to vote. We should take it positively and the government should encourage the process rather than trying to derail it... Violence has reduced in the last five years but the way the government facilitates voting plays a major role," he said. Waheed Para, PDP candidate for Srinagar (ANI)

9.33 AM - TMC Worker Killed in Bomb Blast in West Bengal

A Trinamool Congress Worker was killed in a bomb blast at Ketugram in the Purba Bardhaman district on Sunday evening. Mintu Sheikh (45) was on his way back home late in the evening when the incident happened. Sources told ETV Bharat that some miscreants blocked his way near Chenchuri village of Ketugram Assembly. They threw him to the ground and attacked him with sharp weapons. Then they threw a bomb at him leaving him critically wounded. Sheikh died at the hospital. Eight Parliamentary Seats in Bengal -- Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum -- are voting in today's phase. Read More...

Congress MP and former Union Minister P Chidambaram slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the latter's claim that Congress had made a "commitment to bring an inheritance tax" in its manifesto. "Mr Chief Minister!, where has the Congress made that commitment? Can you please show the page and the para in the Congress' Manifesto 2024? Apparently, the Hon'ble chief minister is having nightmares. Because the Hon'ble chief minister cannot debate the issues INCLUDED in the Congress' Manifesto, he is debating issues that are ABSENT in the Manifesto! I am not surprised that no BJP leader talks about the BJP's Manifesto!" Chidambaram posted on X.

Three generations of the Abdullah family cast their vote in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, with National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah appealing to people to turn out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. NC president and former J-K chief minister Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and his two grandsons and first-time electors Zahir and Zamir cast their vote at the polling station at the Burn Hall School. Speaking to the media after voting, Farooq alleged that his party workers had been locked up by police for the last two days. "It is sad that they say that there is no violence and everything is smooth but I want to say that the workers of our party have been locked up for 2 days. I want to ask Union HM and PM Modi why have our workers been locked? Are they scared that they will lose? They will definitely lose," Farooq said. Read More... NC Chief Farooq Abdullah and son Omar Abdullah speaking to media in Srinagar after casting their votes (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav cast his vote at a polling station in Ujjain. After voting, Yadav said BJP was winning all 29 seats in the state. "I am very happy that I could cast my vote. I want to appeal to the people of the state to come out and cast their votes. BJP is going to win with a huge majority and we are going to get 29 seats in the state..."

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha Naidu cast their votes at a polling station setup in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills on Monday. After he cast his vote, he shared a picture taken from the photo-booth setup by the Election officials. "My wife, Smt. Ushamma & I fulfilled our duty as responsible citizens by exercising our franchise at the polling station in Obul Reddy School, Jubilee Hills, this morning. I appeal to all citizens wherever voting is taking place in the country today, to vote & urge others to participate actively in the world’s largest electoral process," he wrote in X.

Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge extolled the voters to "focus on our collective objective in protecting Democracy" and safeguarding the Constitution. In his message to voters in X, he listed out the five promises - YUVA NYAY, KISAAN NYAY, NAARI NYAY, SHRAMIK NYAY and HISSEDARI NYAY - of the Congress party. These, he said, were paramount to the fight for freedom, justice, equality, liberty and fraternity in India. Welcoming the first time voters, Kharge urged them to cast their votes and be the catalyst for change. Read More...

Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu votes in Guntur. Meanwhile, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cast his vote at Kadapa Constituency's Jayamahal Anganawadi Polling Booth No. 138. Speaking to the media, Reddy spoke of his governance and appealed people to vote for him. "You have seen the governance in the last 5 years and if you think you have benefitted from this governance then vote for that governance which would lead to a brighter future...," he said.

AIMIM chief and party candidate from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad. He faces BJP's Madhavi Latha and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas Yadav. "Every election cannot be the same as it was 5 years ago. The challenges are different, issues are different. This is a very important, historic parliamentary election in our country...People have a different understanding and what they want for the country...Elections should always be taken seriously whether it is a Parliament election or a Panchayat election. We should always take our opponent seriously...," he told the media after casting his vote. AIMIM Chief Owaisi Votes in Hyderabad, Calls 2024 Polls 'Historic' (ANI)

Voters will have a sigh of relief as the IMD has forecast no heat wave today. As per the IMD forecast, there is no significant concern regarding hot weather conditions for the polling in phase 4. The weather forecast indicates that the Parliamentary Constituencies going for polls today are likely to experience normal to below normal temperatures (±2 degrees) and there will be no heat wave-like conditions in these areas. Read More...

Telugu actor Allu Arjun cast his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad. He appealed to the people to come out and vote. "Please cast your votes. It is a very responsible day for us. I know it's hot but let's put that little effort because today is most crucial for the next five years of the country," Arjun said while speaking to media after casting his vote. Actor Jr NTR, along with his family, also cast his vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. "Everybody has to use the right of their vote. I think it is a good message which we need to pass on to the coming generations," the RRR actor said after voting.

BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha cast her vote at a polling booth in her constituency. She is pitted against sitting MP and AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas Yadav. "I only have to tell all the voters that it is the responsibility of every citizen that they need to go out to vote because the vote brings two changes - 1) a new change and development towards themselves and their families, 2) it gives an opportunity to change the lives of downtrodden, Dalits, poor and the lives of every elderly people who have been abandoned. Vote is the most precious social work along with a selfish desire to move towards development," she said while speaking to media after casting her vote. Meanwhile, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha Naidu also cast their votes at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. In Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy cast his vote in Nellore. Madhavi Latha, BJP Candidate From Hyderabad (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people to vote in large numbers and "do our duty" to strengthen the democracy. "In today’s 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats across 10 States and UTs are going to the polls. I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting. Come, let’s all do our duty and strengthen our democracy!" Modi posted on X. He repeated the message in multiple languages, as has become the norm before every phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh, who is contesting from Bihar's Begusarai today, is set to caste his vote in Munger. "I am a voter of Munger Constituency. It is half an hour away from my constituency Begusarai. I will cast my vote at 7 am and then be in my Lok Sabha constituency... After 1947, the country was divided and the appeasement of votes began. Today, Hindus have disappeared from Pakistan... There are new attempts to do Gazwa-e-Hind in India... This is because of Congress. Today, people like Lalu Prasad are doing appeasement and snatching reservation of the backward...," he told the media. Union Minister and BJP candidate from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh (ANI)

Voting begins in 96 Lok Sabha seats in nine states and one union territory in the 4th phase of Lok Sabha elections. As many as 17.7 crore electors will exercise their franchise today at 1.92 lakh polling stations. Apart from Lok Sabha constituencies, all 175 seats of State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of Odisha Assembly are voting simultaneously today.

As you are set to vote today, one question that you might have in mind is whether you can carry your smartphone to the polling booth today. The Election Commission of India (ECI) prohibits voters from carrying phones to the polling booths. Read More...

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting today from Kannauj Parliamentary seat, warned the BJP on Sunday not to come in the way of the public and said preventing voters from casting their votes is also a crime. Yadav said in a post in Hindi on X, "The BJP is warned not to come in the way of the public. Preventing voters from casting their votes is also a crime. The public has come to know about the conspiracy hatched by the BJP to prevent people from casting their votes by misusing power. BJP supporters are bent on violence..." "Samajwadi Party supporters will cast their votes in the face every oppression and violence. Tomorrow (Monday), when millions of people will come out to defeat the BJP in Kannauj and all other seats, let us see how the BJP can stop them by using force. The BJP's electoral scams have been exposed and a round of allegations and counter-allegations has started within the BJP," he said.

Polling in the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency in Kashmir begins at 7 am with over 17 lakh set to exercise their franchise today and decide the fate of 24 candidates in the fray. Today's elections mark a significant milestone in Kashmir politics after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories in 2019. Read More...

Hello and welcome to ETV Bharat's live blog of Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections. Mock polls are taking place in thousands of polling booths across nine states and one UT in the country with actual polling set to begin at 7 am. Polling preparations are underway at Kadapa Constituency's Jayamahal Anganawadi Polling Booth No. 138 from where Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will cast his vote. Mock polling also began at the Jubilee Hills Public School polling booth nos. 163, 164 and 165 in Hyderabad.

Prominent candidates in the fray

Among the prominent candidates in the fray are Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Kannauj, UP), Union ministers Giriraj Singh (Begusarai, Bihar) and Nityanand Rai (Ujiarpur, Bihar), Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Baharampur, WB), BJP's Pankaja Munde (Beed, Maharashtra), AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Hyderabad, Telangana) and Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila (Kadapa).

Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, whose son is an accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, is eyeing a hat-trick from Kheri (UP), while TMC's Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha in the wake of cash-for query allegations, is seeking re-election from Krishnanagar in West Bengal.

The BJP-led NDA has MPs from over 40 of these 96 seats. Voting will simultaneously be held in 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, which is witnessing a triangular contest involving YSRC, the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the NDA, comprising the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Polling for the next three phases is on May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is on June 4.