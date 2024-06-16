India vs South Africa: Smriti Mandhana Becomes Second Indian to Amass 7000 Runs in International cricket

Bengaluru (Karnataka): India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scripted history, becoming the only second India women's cricketer to amass 7,000 runs in international cricket. She achieved the incredible feat during the clash between Women in Blue and South Africa at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here on Sunday.

The left-hand batter reached the milestone when she scored his 58th run of the innings against the Proteas women's. She needed 223 innings to accomplish the feat. Former India skipper Mithali Raj, who is the leading run-getter in women's ODI cricket, was the first Indian women's batter to cross the 7,000-run landmark.

Mandhana played an exceptional knock under pressure and smashed 117 runs off just 127 balls with the help of 12 fours and a six. It was her second one-day international century against South Africa and the sixth ton in ODI cricket.

Mandhana now has 7059 runs under her belt across formats. She is also the third leading run-getter in most ODI runs list with 3359 only behind Mithali (7,805) and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur (3,420).

Coming to the match, a resolute hundred by the vice-captain helped India survive a top-order wobble and post a competitive 265 for eight. Mandhana and Deepti Sharma (37) added 81 runs for the sixth wicket. Pooja Vastrakar (31 not out) assisted Mandhana to make 58 runs for the seventh wicket as India got out of a shaky 99 for five after electing to bat first.

Mandhana has a lot of flair in her batting but here she was forced to eschew that because of the team situation and the sluggish nature of the pitch at the Chinnaswamy to which India's top-order batters like Shafali Verma (7), captain Harmanpreet Kaur (10) and Jemimah Rodrigues (17) failed to adapt, leading to their soft dismissals.

Mandhana was on 33 when India's fifth batter fell, and she had to preserve her wicket to take India forward. She did that job to perfection. Largely making her runs through those nips and tucks, Mandhana was also happy to free her hands when width was offered.

The left-hander's swivel pull-off debutant pacer Anne Dercksen and a little shimmy down the track to deposit offie Nondumiso Shangase over mid-on carried streaks of her elegance. But a good chunk of credit should also go to Deepti in making Mandhana's job easier, playing a counter-punching innings.

It wasn't overly aggressive but Deepti picked her bowlers and spots well to accumulate runs. The left-hander took a liking for Shangase, whom she swept for all her three boundaries. But that above said low bounce did Deepti in as she dragged pacer Ayabonga Khaka's wide delivery onto her stumps.

However, Mandhana continued her solid ways and reached 99 from 93 with a beautifully timed six off pacer Masabata Klaas over mid-on. She took a single in the next ball off Klaas to reach a hundred in 116 balls, soaking in cheers from the dressing room and an adoring crowd. (With agency inputs)