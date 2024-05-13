Rahul Gandhi Says Rs 8,500 Will Be Deposited in Poor Women's Bank Accounts from July 1st

Rae Bareli: Congress Leaders Rahul Gandhi And Priyanka Gandhi Vadra During A Public Meeting For The Lok Sabha Elections (ETV Bharat)

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday gave a big assurance to the women from poor families, saying that Rs 8,500 monthly financial assistance would be given to them beginning from July 1st this year.

During his current election campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency, where he is contesting on the Congress ticket, Rahul Gandhi said that Rs 8,500 would be deposited directly into the bank accounts of poor women in July, August, September and every month thereafter. He said that this would be possible if INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre. Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi has also taken part along with him in today's electioneering in UP.

Speaking on why he is contesting from Raebareli after leaving Amethi this time, Rahul Gandhi said that it was because this constituency (Raebareli) was previously represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi and before her, by his grandmother Indira Gandhi. In the current Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi is contesting from two seats - Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala.

The Congress MP also posted a message in Hindi on X, roughly translated to, "On July 1, 2024, when women from poor families will check their accounts in the morning, Rs 8500 will have already been deposited in them. And, in the INIDA bloc's government, this will happen on the first of every month. This is the power of your one vote. Now with the women at our side, the situation will change."