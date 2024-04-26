2024 Lok Sabha Election Phase 2 Live: Rahul, Hema among 1202 Candidates in Fray; voting begins

Polling began from 7 am in 88 constituencies across 13 states and Union territories in this phase. The remaining five phases of the polls will continue till June 1, with counting of votes scheduled on June 4. As many as 1,202 candidates, including prominent faces such as Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor Om Birla and Hema Malini, will try their electoral luck in phase two of the Lok Sabha elections today (April 26).

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has said that adequate arrangements have been made for smooth polling in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls and urged voters to participate in the festival of democracy in maximum numbers.



In an interview with ANI, Kumar said various amenities have been provided to voters in polling booths and adequate security measures have been taken.

"We have made complete preparations for today's elections. Polling booths have been decorated. There is no possibility of any kind of violence at any booth nor has any such report been received," he said.



He said voters must participate in large numbers in the voting festival.

Elections for the second phase are being held for 20 seats of Kerala, 14 seats in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight each in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, seven in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, three each in Bengal and Chhattisgarh and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Tripura.

More than 16 lakh polling officials have been deployed across 1.67 lakh polling stations for over 15.88 crore voters, the Election Commission (EC) said. Voters include 8.08 crore male, 7.8 crore female and 5,929 third gender electors. As many as 34.8 lakh first-time voters are registered to cast their votes. Additionally, there are 3.28 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years, the poll authority said.

Voter awareness and facilitation measures have been further geared up for higher turnout this time. Keeping in mind the heatwave, the EC has extended polling time in several polling stations of four constituencies in Bihar. Polling for the Betul seat in Madhya Pradesh has been rescheduled to the third phase due to the death of a candidate from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Of the 1,202 candidates in the fray, 1,098 are men, 102 are women and two are from the third gender category. At least three helicopters, four special trains and nearly 80,000 vehicles have been deployed to ferry poll and security personnel. Webcasting will be done in more than 50 per cent of the polling stations, along with the deployment of micro-observers in all polling stations.

Polling stations in all states and UTs, except Bihar and Kerala, have less than 1,000 average electors. In Bihar, the average number of voters per polling station is is 1,008, while it is 1,102 in Kerala.

8:47 AM

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 Live: Agenda of Congress and INDIA bloc to snatch away rights of SC, ST, OBC and give to Muslims, says Nadda BJP national president JP Nadda said, "The hidden agenda of Congress and INDI Alliance is to snatch away the rights of SC, ST, OBC and give the same to Muslims. Congress says that the first right to resources of the country is that of Muslims. Whereas, PM Narendra Modi says that the first right to resources of the country is that of the poor." 8:30 AM



Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 Live: Modi appeals people to cast votes in record numbers Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people on Friday to cast their votes in record numbers in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls and said a high voter turnout strengthens democracy. Asserting that their vote is their voice, Modi especially told the young voters and women voters to turn up at the polling booths in great numbers. "Urging everyone in constituencies voting today, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to participate in record numbers. "A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy. I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your voice!" the prime minister said on X. 8:25 AM

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 Live: Pinarayi casts his vote in Kannur Kerala Chief Minsiter Pinarayi Vijayan cast his vote at polling station number 161 in Kannur. 8: 20 AM



Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 Live: KC Venugopal casts vote Congress candidate from Alappuzha, KC Venugopal cast his vote at a polling booth in the constituency. He faces a contest from CPI(M) candidate A.M. Ariff and BJP's Sobha Surendran here. 8:10 AM



BJP candidate from Pathanamthitta, Anil Antony, son of Congress veteran Ak Anthony cast his vote at a polling booth in Thiruvananthapuram.

CPI-M has fielded Thomas Isaac from here. Congress has its sitting MP Anto Antony as its candidate in the constituency.



8:5 AM



Union Minister & BJP candidate from the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency, V Muraleedharan cast his vote in the Lok Sabha polls. Muraleedharan is pitted against sitting MP Adoor Prakash of Congress and CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary V Joy at Attingal.

7: 48 AM



Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with her father arrives at BES polling booth in Bengaluru to cast her vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

Karnataka is voting on 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

7: 40 AM



BJP leader Vasundhara Raje cast her vote at a polling booth in Jhalawar. After coming out of the booth, Raje says, "The country wants development, this is why BJP will form the government again and PM Narendra Modi will win a third term. Jhalawar MP Dushyant Singh has been receiving good support... I believe he will create history this time as well... We can never take anything for granted. Everything is in the hands of god and the voters..."

Rajasthan is voting on 13 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

7:30 AM



Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 Live: Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan casts his vote in Ernakulam Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan cast his vote in Ernakulam the Lok Sabha polls. On the eve of polling day in Kerala, Satheesan on Thursday urged the Election Commission to take action against Delhi's Lt Governor for allegedly visiting heads of churches in the southern state to 'lure' them." 7:20 AM



Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 Live: NDA candidate from Thrissur Suresh Gopi casts his vote. NDA candidate from Thrissur Suresh Gopi cast at a polling station in Thrissur as Kerala votes on all 20 parliamentary constituencies in Lok Sabha polls today. 7:15 AM



Karnataka is voting on 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Narayan Murthy, who was accompanied by wife Sudha Murty cast their votes in Lok Sabha elections in Bengaluru.

"I want to tell everyone- don't sit at home, come out and vote, choose your leader. I always feel that urban people vote less as compared to those

in rural areas. I request youngsters to come out and vote," Sudha said.

7 AM



Second round polling begins for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Voting for as many as 88 constituencies across 12 states and the Union territory are underway.

7 AM

Long queue of voters at a polling station in Jammu as voting starts at 7am in UT of Jammu & Kashmir

The UT has 5 parliamentary constituencies of which one votes today in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls

6:46 AM

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 Live: Voters begin to queue at a polling station in Thrissur Voters are seen queuing up to exercise their franchise as Kerala votes on all 20 parliamentary constituencies in Lok Sabha polls today.

6: 43 AM



Mock polling is underway in Ukhrul Outer Manipur.

Voting for 13 Assembly segments under Outer Manipur seat will be held in the second phase today.

6:40 AM



Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 Live: West Bengal | People queue outside a polling station in Balurghat Voters in West Bengal's Balurghat are queuing up to vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls which begins at 7am Out of 42 constituencies, voting is on three parliamentary constituencies in the state today. 6:38 AM



Authorities are conducting mock poll as voting will be held in three parliamentary constituencies in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

There are a total of 11 parliamentary constituencies in the State. In the third phase of the elections, the state will vote on 7 seats on May 7.





6:35 AM



Union Minister and NDA candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, Rajeev Chandrasekhar appealed electorates to vote for BJP in Thiruvananthapuram for its all-round development. A three-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, a former diplomat known for his impeccable vocabulary and debating skills, who had lost the Congress presidential elections to Mallikarjun Kharge takes on Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar in his stronghold.