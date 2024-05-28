ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Wife, Chops Body into Pieces in Karnataka Village

author img

By IANS

Published : May 28, 2024, 10:38 PM IST

A man beheaded his 32-year-old wife and chopped her body into pieces after a quarrel on Monday night. The gruesome incident took place in Hospet village in Karnataka.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife and then chopped the body into pieces in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Hospet village in the district. The deceased woman was identified as 32-year-old Pushpa. The accused husband, identified as Shivaram, was arrested by the police.

According to the police, Shivaram committed the crime after a quarrel with his wife on Monday night. He allegedly beheaded Pushpa and dismembered her body in the kitchen. Pushpa hailed from Sagara town in Shivamogga district. The couple lived in a rented house with their eight-year-old child.

The accused worked as a helper at a sawmill. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the couple quarreled frequently, said officials.

TAGGED:

MURDERKILLS WIFEWIFEKARNATAKAMAN KILLS WIFE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Exclusive | 'INDIA Bloc Wave in Country; Will Win All 14 Seats in Jharkhand': CM Champai Soren

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.