Lok Sabha Election 2024: Over 61% Turnout in Phase 3; Bigwigs Modi, Shah, Pawar, Kharge Among Voters | As It Happened

Voting was held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories today in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls. Over 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, were in the fray. Among the bigwigs contesting today included Union ministers Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and SP Singh Baghel (Agra).

With the BJP bagging Surat unopposed, voting took place in 25 seats in Prime Minister Modi's home state of Gujarat, besides 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the remaining 14 of the 28 in Karnataka, seven in Chhattisgarh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal, and all two in Goa.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2 seats) and nine seats in Madhya Pradesh, including Betul where elections were deferred, also voted today. Over 11 crore people were eligible to vote in this phase. PM Modi and Shah, who arrived in Gujarat on Monday night, cast their vote at booths in Ahmedabad city under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

--- ALL UPDATES ---

7.55 PM - Election Commission releases approx voter turnout for Phase 3

The third phase of Lok Sabha elections recorded an approximate voter turnout of 61.24%, as per the Election Commission of India figures till 7:55 pm. The final turnout is expected to be released by the commission in the next 24 hours.

Voting in the 3rd phase of the 7-phase Lok Sabha election concluded on Tuesday evening. Polling officials began sealing the EVMs across thousands of polling stations across the 10 states and the lone Union Territory, marking the end of polling in today's phase. States which witnessed high voter turnout (till 5 pm) included Assam (74.86%), West Bengal (73.93%), and Goa (72.52%). Maharashtra recorded the lowest voter turnout at 53.40% till 5 pm.

5.25 PM - Reject proponents of lies and hatred, vote for Congress: Sonia Gandhi's appeal

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday blamed the BJP for the 'prevailing' situation in the country and appealed to the voters to reject "proponents of lies and hatred", and vote for Congress for "brighter and more equal future" for all. Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's message to voters on Tuesday (Video: X@INCIndia)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his family cast votes in Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency. NDA has fielded Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury against Congress' Deep Bayan. After casting his vote, Sarma said, "Today is the last day of the Assam (Lok Sabha) elections. We have completed it peacefully. We recorded almost 80% voter turnout in the first two phases. I thank the whole of Assam for peaceful voting. I am sure that the people of Assam will support a Bharat that will become Vishwa Guru and achieve the goals in 'Amrit Kaal'. " Assam CM votes, says his state will support 'Vishwa Guru' Bharat (Video: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he wants the BJP-led NDA to win 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls to ensure the Congress does not bring back Article 370 in Kashmir, put a "Babri lock" on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and to prevent it from "dacoity" of the OBC quota to benefit its vote bank. Read More...

2.40 PM - Bengal: Women in Malda boycott voting in protest against lack of basic facilities

Women in Rajdoul in West Bengal's Malda boycotted voting in protest against the lack of development in their area. The villagers of Mangalpur gram panchayat of Habibpur block staged a protest carrying posters outside booth number 122 of Radhakantapur Primary School. They alleged that even in this age, they have 'kaccha roads' in the village that turn into a swamp during the monsoons. There are 1350 voters in this village. Read More...

Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan says a firing incident has come to their notice from Bhind. Rajan said the incident happened because of an internal conflict. "It happened 400 meters away from any polling booth. It has nothing to do with the elections... In Guna, there was news that 11 votes were cast at a booth and the EVM showed 50 votes. The collector inquired about this to the presiding officer and the polling agents. This news is wrong... There are a total of 905 voters there and 295 of them voted till 11 am. There was 32% polling...," he said.

1.30 PM - INDIA alliance govt will be formed: Baghel

Former Chhattisgarh CM and Congress candidate from Rajnandgaon Bhupesh Baghel on Lok Sabha Polls: "I came here with family to vote. 90 per cent polling has been done at my polling booth. There is a lot of enthusiasm. We are winning most of the seats in Chhattisgarh. INDIA alliance government will be formed."

PM Modi, who cast his vote in Ahmedabad today morning, slammed Congress while raking up 'vote jihad', a term first used by Congress leader Salman Khurshid's niece and Samajwadi Party leader Maria Alam during a rally on April 29. Addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone today, PM Modi said, "In Pakistan, terrorists are threatening to do Jihad against India. Congress is also asking certain people to Vote jihad against Modi. They are asking the people of a certain religion to vote against Modi. To what level has the Congress stooped? They are surrounded by hopelessness... Is vote jihad acceptable? Can this be allowed in a democracy?..." Modi stressed that India is at a crucial moment in history and urged people to choose between ‘vote jihad’ or the establishment of ‘Ram Rajya’.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, exercised his democratic right by casting his vote at a polling booth in the Mahmadpura Primary School, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Adani emphasised India's forward march and urged citizens to participate in the democratic process. Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group speaking to media after casting vote in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Video: ANI)

Incidents of violence marred the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in the four constituencies in West Bengal as TMC, BJP and Congress workers clashed with each other in various parts of Murshidabad and Jangipur seats. The TMC, the BJP, and the Congress-CPI(M) alliance lodged separate complaints related to poll violence, voter intimidation, and assaults on poll agents in the first few hours of polling. The EC received 182 complaints by 9 am, most of which were from Murshidabad and Jangipur constituencies. Read More...

11.30 AM - BJP deliberately letting us vote during summer: Akhilesh after casting vote

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav after casting his vote in UP's Saifai: "We have voted many times during summer. BJP is deliberately letting us vote during summer. This voting could've happened a month earlier. I appeal to people to vote in large numbers. This vote will strengthen the democracy. This vote changes our lives. All the talks of BJP leaders are lies. Their Jumla is guarantee. Farmers' income was not doubled. Youths don't have jobs. Paper leaks are happening. There's inflation. They are earning through electoral bonds. BJP's going to lose." Akhilesh's wife and Samajwadi Party MP and candidate from Mainpuri Dimple Yadav also cast her vote in Saifai.

Former Bihar CM and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav believes that the votes "are on our side", even as he supported reservation for Muslims. "They are saying that there will be 'Jungle Raj' because they are scared, and as such are trying to instigate... They want to finish the Constitution and democracy... Reservation toh milna chahiye Musalmano ko' (Muslims should get the reservation)," Lalu Yadav told reporters in Patna. Former Bihar CM and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav speaking to media in Patna on Tuesday (Video: ANI)

A Home Guard Jawan died after he suffered a heart attack on poll duty in Bihar's Araria. Mahendra Sah was a resident of Sitamarhi district and was on duty at booth number 49 in the upgraded middle school Pacheli of Jokihat assembly constituency. After the incident, the police took the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem. Earlier, a presiding officer had passed away in Supaul. Read More...

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge votes at a polling station in Gundugurthi village in Kalaburagi. The party has filed Radhakrishna from Kalaburagi constituency and BJP has fielded Umesh G Jadhav. Speaking to the media, Kharge said people will ensure Congress wins this time. "All the businessmen and the poor people will together make Congress win this time. People are regretting that they made a mistake last time and they will elect Congress party with a huge majority...," he said. Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge speaking to media in shortly before casting his vote in Kalaburagion Tuesday (Video: ANI)

A presiding officer in Bihar died of a heart attack Tuesday morning. Deceased Shailendra Kumar presiding officer at booth number 154 in Supaul, Bihar, was a teacher at a High School, in Ratanpur. He had been deployed as the presiding officer for the Lok Sabha elections. Civil Surgeon Dr. Lalan Kumar Thakur confirmed his. He said that the cause of death would be known only after post-mortem but it seemed the officer suffered a heart attack. It is said that Shailendra suddenly fell unconscious while walking at the polling centre at 5 am. He was brought to Saraigarh Bhaptiyahi Community Health Center for treatment., where doctors declared him dead. Read More...

9.25 AM - Bengal: CPM, BJP Allege Intimidation, Bomb Attack On Party Polling Agents

As the polling began in four parliamentary seats in West Bengal, CPI(M) and BJP have alleged attempts of intimidation with bombs directed at the parties' booth agents on Tuesday morning. West Bengal state secretary and the CPI(M)'s Politburo member Mohammed Salim, who is contesting from Murshidabad, rushed to the area where Trinamool Congress-backed miscreants allegedly hurled bombs at the local Congress president's house. Read More...

On the alleged detaining of candidates, Congress candidate from Morena Lok Sabha seat Satyapal Singh said he spoke to the SP Monday night. "He (SP) said that there should be peaceful voting in Morena and leaders of main parties have to be with the police in the Police lines. Congress believes in democracy... This is a democracy and nobody can detain candidates. We are cooperating with the system...," he said. Meanwhile, SP Shailendra Singh Chouhan said, "The voting is going on peacefully... We have checked the sensitive polling booths... There is no issue anywhere... We are not detaining anyone. The candidates decide through mutual understanding that there should not be any issue... There has been a system here that the police make arrangements, they (candidates) come, sit together, and stay here during the voting. And then they cast their vote towards the end..."

Home Minister Amit Shah, his wife Sonal Shah, son Jay Shah and other family members cast their votes at a polling booth in Ahmedabad. Amit Shah is the BJP's candidate for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. Congress has fielded its party secretary Sonal Patel from the constituency. Home Minister Amit Shah, family cast votes in Ahmedabad (Video: ANI) Home Minister Amit Shah addressing media after casting his vote in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (video: ANI)

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged people on Tuesday to vote in large numbers in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, asserting that this is an election to protect democracy and the Constitution.

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar cast his vote at a polling booth in Baramati on Tuesday morning. The spotlight is on the Baramati Lok Sabha segment where Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, the sitting MP, is fielded against Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Earlier today, Ajit Pawar, his mother Asha Pawar, and Sunetra also cast their votes at a polling booth in the constituency.

After casting his vote, PM Modi lauded the Election Commission and said the country's election process and poll management was an example for the world's democracies to learn from. "The world's biggest universities should do a case study. There are elections in around 64 countries and a comparison should be made in all of them. This year is like a celebration of democracy... I again tell the countrymen to vote in large numbers and celebrate the festival of democracy," he said after casting his vote. Read More...

PM Narendra Modi spoke to the media shortly after casting his vote in Ahmedabad. "Today is the third phase of voting. There is great importance of 'Daan' in our country. In the same spirit, the countrymen should vote as much as possible. 4 rounds of voting are still ahead. As a voter in Gujarat, this is the only place where I vote regularly and Amit Bhai is contesting from here as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate..." PM Modi said. PM Narendra Modi speaking to media after casting his vote in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Video: ANI)

Prime Minister Modi cast his vote amid much fanfare. Amit Shah and other BJP leaders had also arrived at the polling station to exercise their franchise and welcome the Prime Minister at the same time. After voting, PM Modi displayed his ink-marked finger and greeted people who had lined up to have a glimpse of the PM. PM Modi also autographed a portrait of him as he arrived at the polling booth. PM Modi reaches polling station in Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning (video: ANI)

Prime Minister Modi has reached the polling station set up in Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad to cast his vote. Upon reaching, the PM greeted people who had arrived in large numbers to vote and also show their support for the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left Raj Bhavan to cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad, where Home Minister Amit Shah has already arrived. The Prime Minister had arrived in Ahmedabad Monday night.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad to cast his vote. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also cast his vote here. With the Congress failing to field a strong candidate in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP is eyeing a record-winning margin of more than 10 lakh votes for sitting MP Amit Shah.

Shortly before polling began in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his appeal to the people to vote in large numbers. "Urging all those who are voting in today’s phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant," the Prime Minister tweeted in multiple languages.

It is 7 am and voting has begun in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls. 17.24 crore voters are casting their votes today. The states/UT voting in this phase are: Assam (4 Parliamentary Constituencies), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (02), Goa (02), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Madhya Pradesh (09), Maharashtra (11), Uttar Pradesh (10), and West Bengal (04)

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam claims there is a wave for Narendra Modi across the country as people believe that for the future, upliftment, self-respect and pride of India, it is important for PM Modi to become the Prime Minister for the third time. Wave for PM Modi across the country, says ex-Cong leader Acharya Krishnam (Video: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad. He is expected to cast his vote at 7:30 am. As many as 25 Parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat will go to polls today. BJP candidate from Surat, Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed from his seat. PM Modi to vote at Ahmedabad school today, preparations underway at the polling station (Video: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to vote in record numbers in the third phase of polls set to begin shortly. "After today’s exceptional programmes in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, reached Gujarat. In the morning tomorrow, 7th May, I will be voting in Ahmedabad. I urge all those who are to vote tomorrow to do so in record numbers as well," Modi posted on X Monday evening.

Key candidates

Former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha) and Digvijaya Singh (Rajgarh) have also returned to the Lok Sabha electoral fray this time. A riveting contest is on in Maharashtra's Baramati between Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar, wife of the veteran leader's estranged nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In Uttar Pradesh, the current phase is important for the Mulayam Singh Yadav family, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav aiming to retain the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.

Dimple Yadav had won the seat in bypolls following the demise of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav. Akshaya Yadav, son of Ram Gopal Yadav, the national principal general secretary of SP, will try to reclaim the Firozabad seat, which he had won in 2014.

Aditya Yadav, the son of SP national general secretary Shivpal Yadav, is making his electoral debut from the Budaun Lok Sabha seat, which was represented by his cousin Dharmendra Yadav in 2014. The fate of former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (Haveri) and AIUDF Badruddin Ajmal (Dhubri) will also be decided on May 7.

After the third phase, voting will be completed in 283 out of 243 seats in Lok Saba. The next four phases will be on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Counting of votes is on June 4. The third phase saw the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA bloc fiercely attacking each other on issues like reservations and sexual harassment charges against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna.