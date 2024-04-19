2024 Lok Sabha Election: Phase 1, Largest of 7 Phases, Records 60.03% Turnout | As It Happened

Hyderabad: Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls for 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union territories in the first of the seven phases concluded on Friday evening. A voter turnout of over 60 per cent was recorded in the first phase of the 7-phase election.

Over 16.63 crore people were eligible to vote in the first phase of what is the biggest and long winding electoral exercise in the world. Voters braved the heat in most parts while at some places, they waited patiently in pouring rain as the world's largest poll exercise got underway at 7 am.

The National Democratic alliance (NDA) under Prime Minister Modi is seeking a stronger majority for a third consecutive term, while the constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc are hoping for a rebound after facing reverses in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

Tripura recorded the highest turnout of 79.90 per cent, followed by West Bengal at 77.57, Puducherry 73.25 per cent, Assam 71.38 and Meghalaya 70.26 per cent. Voters in six districts of eastern Nagaland stayed indoors following an indefinite shutdown call by an apex body of tribal organisations to press for its demand for a separate state. Tamil Nadu, where the BJP is trying to make inroads, was among the seven states and three Union territories where polling was held for all the seats. Assembly elections were also held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Here are the updates throughout the day:

8:43 PM

Tentative figure of voter turnout across 21 States/UTs is over 60.03% at 7 PM, the Election Commission said on Friday evening. The EC said the voting percentage is likely to go upwards when reports from all polling stations are obtained. "Final figures will be known tomorrow (Saturday) after the scrutiny of form 17A," the EC said in a statement after the polling day ended.

Mizoram | Security personnel on poll duty dies due to cardiac arrest: A 28-year-old security personnel on election duty in Mizoram died due to cardiac arrest on Friday, PTI reported quoting officials. Lalrinpuia, who was in the second Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), was found dead on Friday morning at Vangchhia polling station in Champhai district when other security personnel tried to wake him up, they said. He died due to cardiac arrest around 4.45 am, the officials said. His body was sent to his native Kawlkulh village in Khawzawl district after an autopsy at Champhai district hospital.

Manipur | 4 EVMs damaged by unidentified people at different booths: At least four Electronic Voting Machines were damaged at different polling booths in conflict-hit Manipur on Friday where polling was held in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported quoting sources. “EVMs have been damaged at four places in Imphal East and West. At one of the polling booths, an EVM was set ablaze by unidentified miscreants,” a source said. According to the sources, incidents of intimidation and firing were reported from several places in the Inner Manipur constituency where voting for the Lok Sabha polls took place on Friday.

The Congress on Friday urged the Election Commission to take note of the "flagrant and blatant violation" of the Model Code of Conduct by the BJP. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the ruling party was "using one particular issue on social media" to appeal to the voters. "This is a flagrant and blatant violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct, and also of numerous judgments of the Supreme Court," Ramesh said in a post on X.

'Daydream': Anurag Thakur on Sachin Pilot - On Congress leader Sachin Pilot's statement, Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, "Some people daydream. He thought that his party would form the government in Rajasthan as well. Congress has been swiped out of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and many other states. BJP will cross the 400 mark while Congress will struggle for 40 seats. This is why Congress wants to go back to ballot paper voting. Back during those days, polling booths were looted, and ballot papers were wrongly marked. But today, there is transparency due to EVMs..."

The overall average voter turnout across 102 seats till 5 pm has been 59.7%. Bihar recorded the lowest turnout at 46.32% while West Bengal saw the highest 77.57%. Here is the voter turnout in each state/UT till 5 pm. Voter turnout in each state/UT till 5 pm

Incidents of intimidation and firing were reported from at least two places in Inner Manipur constituency where voting for the Lok Sabha polls took place on Friday. At Thamnapokpi under Moirang constituency in Bishnupur district, armed men fired several rounds in the air near a polling booth prompting voters to flee, police said, adding additional security personnel were rushed to the spot to contain the situation. Unidentified armed men also intimidated election agents of a particular political party at different places and asked them to leave the polling stations, they said. At Uripok and Iroishemba in Imphal West district, armed men asked agents of a party to leave the premises of polling stations, an official said. Read More...

Clash between RLP-BJP Workers in Rajasthan's Nagaur: Rajasthan, where 12 Parliamentary seats went to polls today in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, witnessed a violent clash between RLP and BJP workers in Nagaur constituency. Supporters of BJP candidate Jyoti Mirdha and RLP candidate Hanuman Beniwal clashed with each other over something not known immediately. Kuchera Municipality President Tejpal Mirdha, who came to intervene in the fight, got injured. The police reached the spot and pacified the matter by convincing both the groups. District Superintendent of Police Narayan Singh Togas said that there was a fight between the two parties over some issue in the market, in which the Kuchera Municipality Chairman suffered some minor injuries. (Catch all Phase 1 electoral action from Rajasthan here )

West Bengal: On the alleged stone pelting incident in West Medinipur, BJP candidate from Medinipur Lok Sabha, Agnimitra Paul says, "... In the first three hours of polling, 198 complaints are registered with the Election Commission, most of which are against the police. No one is trying to control the deteriorating law and order situation... We all saw how Nishith Pramanik was attacked in Coochbehar. The police need to control the law and order in the state, but Mamata's police are absolutely inactive... If bombs are being recovered from parts of the state, does Mamata Banerjee and her police not know about this? Where it came from, who planted it, they know everything."

Three elderly voters fainted and died inside multiple polling stations in Tamil Nadu. Palaniswami (65), who had come to cast his vote at Salem West Assembly Constituency Suramangalam polling station under Salem Parliamentary Constituency, suddenly fainted and fell down and died. Similarly, an elderly woman identified as Chinna Ponnu (77) of Kengavalli assembly segment under Kallakurichi parliamentary constituency fainted due to heatstroke, collapsed and died. A youth Sridhar brought his father Kanagaraj (72) to cast his vote at Nemili Polling booth No-269 in Thiruttani Assembly Constituency in Thiruvallur district. The elderly person also collapsed and passed away. His body was sent to Tiruthani Government Hospital for post-mortem. Read More...

CRPF Jawan injured in UBGL shell blast succumbs: The CRPF Jawan deployed on poll duty in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district who was injured earlier in the day after a shell of Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) exploded has succumbed to his injuries, sources told ETV Bhaarat. The jawan, belonging to CRPF's 196th battalion, was administered preliminary treatment and was being evacuated. He passed away at the hospital. The incident occurred near Galgam village under the Usoor police station area when a team of security personnel was out on an area domination operation around 500 metres from a polling booth. Bijapur district falls in the Naxal-hit Bastar Lok Sabha constituency where voting was underway in the first phase of general elections.

Here is the voter turnout in each state/UT till 3 pm, according to ECI's Turnout App: Here is the voter turnout in each state/UT till 3 pm, according to ECI's Turnout App

Polling has been stopped in 5 booths (2 in East Imphal and 3 in West Imphal) in Manipur after a ruckus broke out when people alleged irregularities, news agency ANI reports.

Congress has selected former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat's son, Virendra Singh Rawat, as its candidate for Haridwar parliamentary constituency. Speaking to ETV Bharat after casting his vote, Harish Rawat spoke to ETV Bharat alleging that the polling officials were deliberately delaying the voting process. Watch the video: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Need to make India a big power, only BJP government with full majority can do it: PM Modi - Addressing a public rally in Damoh, PM Narendra Modi says, "This is an election to make India a big power in the world... When there is an atmosphere of war in the world, then a government working on a war footing is very important in India. In such a time, there should be a strong government and only the BJP government with full majority can do this."

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Haridwar Lok Sabha seat Trivendra Singh Rawat also cast his vote along with his family in Dehradun. Rawat is contesting for the first time in Lok Sabha Polls in his three-decade political career. The party has fielded him in place of former CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who won this seat in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Rawat is pitted against another Rawat as Congress has selected former CM Harish Rawat's son, Virendra Singh Rawat, as its candidate for Haridwar seat. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Trivendra Singh Rawat exuded confidence about his party's performance in the ongoing elections. Watch the video: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and BJP candidate Trivendra Singh Rawat

Here is the voter turnout in each state/UT till 1 pm, according to ECI's Turnout App: Andaman & Nicobar Islands (35.70%), Arunachal Pradesh (37.39%), Assam (45.12%), Bihar (32.41%), Chhattisgarh (42.57%), J&K (43.11%), Lakshadweep (29.91%), Madhya Pradesh (44.43%), Maharashtra (32.36%), Manipur (46.92%), Meghalaya (48.91%), Mizoram (39.39%), Nagaland (43.62%), Puducherry (44.95%), Rajasthan (33.75%), Sikkim (36.82%), Tamil Nadu (39.57%), Tripura (53.04%), Uttar Pradesh (36.96%), Uttarakhand (37.33%), and West Bengal (50.96%).

Sporadic incidents of violence marred the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in the three parliamentary constituencies in Bengal, as TMC and the BJP workers clashed with each other in various parts of violence-prone Cooch Behar seat. Both the TMC and the BJP lodged 80 and 39 complaints, respectively, related to poll violence, voter intimidation, and assaults on poll agents in the first few hours of polling, PTI reported quoting sources from both parties. Most of the complaints were from Cooch Behar and Alipurduars constituencies. "We have received a few complaints, but we have no reports of violence so far," a senior officer of the CEO office said. Read More...

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Other Actors Cast Vote In Tamil Nadu: Leading by example, South superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and actors Vijay Sethupathi and Dhanush cast their votes in Lok Sabha Election 2024. The actors voted in Chennai and urged fans to participate in the voting process. Read More... Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Other Actors Cast Vote In Tamil Nadu:

Home Minister Amit Shah filed his nomination from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. Shah was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel when he submitted the nomination papers to Gandhinagar collector and district election officer in the state capital exactly at 12.39 pm, considered as 'Vijay Muhurat'.

CRPF Officer injured in Chhattisgarh IED blast: An Assistant Commandant of CRPF on election duty got injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites near Chihka village of Bhairamgarh in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The Injured Assistant Commandant was brought to Bhairamgarh Hospital for treatment, a Bijapur Police official said.

Newly-Wed Bride Votes In Wedding Attire In Uttarakhand: A newly married women cast her vote in Kashipur block in her wedding attire before leaving for her in-laws house. She was accompanied by her husband. Read More... Newly-Wed Bride Votes In Wedding Attire In Uttarakhand

Congress leader Sachin Pilot cast his vote at a 'zero-waste' polling booth in Jaipur. Speaking to media later, he said Congress will outdo BJP in the state and win more seats. “People are liking our party, agenda, manifesto, and narrative. Congress party will win with more seats than BJP,” the Congress leader said.

Here is the voter turnout in each state/UT till 11 am, according to ECI's Turnout App: Andaman & Nicobar Islands (21.82%), Arunachal Pradesh (22.54%), Assam (27.22%), Bihar (20.42%), Chhattisgarh (28.12%), J&K (22.60%), Lakshadweep (16.33%), Madhya Pradesh (30.46%), Maharashtra (19.17%), Manipur (29.61%), Meghalaya (33.12%), Mizoram (29.53%), Nagaland (27.69%), Puducherry (28.10%), Rajasthan (22.59%), Sikkim (21.20%), Tamil Nadu (23.92%), Tripura (34.54%), Uttar Pradesh (25.20%), Uttarakhand (24.83%), and West Bengal (33.56%).

Fadnavis, family votes in Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita Fadnavis cast their votes in Nagpur for the Lok Sabha elections shortly after 10 am on Friday. Polling is being held in the Nagpur constituency, where Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari is pitted against Congress' Vikas Thakre, in the first phase. Speaking with the media after casting his vote, he said the festival of democracy has begun in the country and urged people to exercise their franchise.

CRPF Jawan on poll duty injured as UBGL shell 'accidentally' goes off in Chhattisgarh: A CRPF Jawan deployed on poll duty in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district was injured when a shell of Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) "accidentally" exploded, a police official said, according to PTI. The injured jawan, belonging to CRPF's 196th battalion, was administered preliminary treatment and was being evacuated, he said. The incident occurred near Galgam village under the Usoor police station area when a team of security personnel was out on an area domination operation around 500 metres from a polling booth. Bijapur district falls in the Naxal-hit Bastar Lok Sabha constituency where voting was underway in the first phase of general elections. Read More...

Violence reported in West Bengal's CoochBehar: Reports of stone pelting in Chandmari village in West Bengal's CoochBehar, amid first phase polling for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. BJP alleges that TMC workers resorted to stone pelting in Chandamari to stop people from casting votes. Trinamool Congress alleges that BJP members threatened the people of Begarkata and stopped them from casting their votes. Both parties have filed multiple complaints with the Election Commission for violence mostly in Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat.

INDIA will win on all 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, says DMK candidate Kanimozhi from Thoothukudi after casting her vote at a polling booth in Chennai. "I am very confident that the DMK alliance - INDIA - will win on all 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Thoothukudi is one of them," she told the media. Asked if BJP stands a chance, the DMK leader said: "Not at all. The fight is between DMK and AIADMK." In the 2019 LS Polls, Kanimozhi won from Thoothukudi by a massive margin of 3.47 lakh votes against BJP’s Tamilisai Soundararajan. Read More...

As polling began in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged voters to strengthen democracy and open 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' in every corner of the country by defeating hatred. "Today is the first phase of voting! Remember, each and every vote of yours is going to decide the future of India's democracy and its generations," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on 'X'. "Go out and strengthen democracy by applying the balm of your vote on the wounds inflicted on the soul of the country in the last 10 years," he said.

Here is the voter turnout in each state/UT till 9 am, according to ECI's Turnout App: Andaman & Nicobar Islands (8.64%), Arunachal Pradesh (4.95%), Assam (11.15%), Bihar (9.23%), Chhattisgarh (12.02%), J&K (10.43%), Lakhswdweep (5.59%), Madhya Pradesh (14.12%), Maharashtra (6.98%), Manipur (7.63%), Meghalaya (12.96%), Mizoram (9.36%0, Nagaland (8%), Puducherry (7.49%), Rajasthan (10.67%), Sikkim (6.63%), Tamil Nadu (8.21%), Tripura (13.62%), Uttar Pradesh (12.22%), Uttarakhand (10.41%), West Bengal (15.09%).

Manipur CM N Biren Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Luwangsangbam Mamang Leikai, in Imphal East. Polling in 2,107 stations is underway in Inner Manipur and parts of Outer Manipur seats amid tight security arrangements considering the spate of ethnic violence in the northeastern state. Over 15.44 lakh voters, including 8, 02, 577 women and 246 transgender electors, are exercising their franchise in the first phase today. Inner Manipur comprises 32 assembly segments while Outer Manipur has 15 segments. As many as 18,091 internally displaced people are exercising their franchise across 85 special polling stations. Altogether 8,000 polling personnel have been deployed.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 voting LIVE: Polling stopped in Pilibhit

Polling agents in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit alleged that they were obstructed from entering booths. Polling agents at the polling booth in Pilibhit's GGIC Inter College accused the police of obstructing them from entering the booth. In Pilibhit, the BJP has denied tickets to sitting MP Varun Gandhi and has fielded PWD Minister and former Union Minister Jitin Prasada. The Samajwadi Party has fielded former minister Bhagwat Saran Gangwar and the Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Anis Ahmed Khan in this seat.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 voting LIVE: TMC alleges violence by BJP

On its X handle, TMC posted, "BJP has turned the festival of democracy into the MURDER of democracy. Our BLAs were viciously attacked by BJP goons in booth 226 and 227 of Barokodali GP, Alipurduar. Central Forces stood idly by and watched them unleash violence. We have been attracting EC's attention to the BJP's criminal underbelly but alas they refused to act. And now our workers are having to bear the brunt of their inaction!"

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Palaniswami casts his vote in Salem: Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami exercised his franchise in Salem.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Annamalai casts vote: Tamil Nadu BJP chief and party's candidate from Coimbatore constituency, K Annamalai voted in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. DMK has fielded its party leader Ganapathy P Rajkumar from this seat and AIADMK has fielded Singai Ramachandran.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Meghwal says 'Viksit Bharat' foundation will be laid

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Bikaner Lok Sabha seat, Arjun Ram Meghwal says, "It is the festival of democracy today. Voting will be done today on a total of 102 seats in the country and 12 seats in Rajasthan including the Bikaner Lok Sabha seat. Today, a strong foundation of 'Viksit Bharat' will be laid..."

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Congress leader Kamal Nath says he's hopeful of son's victory in Chhindwara.

Soon after casting his vote, Nath said, "I have full faith in the people of Chhindwara. I have full hope that they will stand by the truth." His son and Congress leader Nakul Nath is contesting from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Amit Shah appeals to vote for self-reliant India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an X message, said, "It is an important day today, as the first phase of voting is taking place in the country. I appeal to all the voters who are voting in this phase to vote in large numbers because every vote of yours has the power to create a secure, developed, and self-reliant India. Your vote is not only meant to determine the fate of a Lok Sabha or a candidate but also to shape a bright future for India..."

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: ‘People not happy with BJP’, says Karti Chidambaram.

Congress candidate from Sivaganga constituency Karti Chidambaram said, "People are very unhappy with the BJP-led central government and people will vote out the BJP government and they will overwhelmingly vote for the INDIA alliance in Tamil Nadu..."

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: P Chidambaram looks confident

After casting his vote in Tamil Nadu, Congress leader P Chidambaram said he is very happy and proud over the fact that he has been able to cast his vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

"As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, I am absolutely confident that the INDIA group will win all 39 Parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu...This is the first phase of elections, there are seven phases...Today all of Tamil Nadu votes and I am absolutely confident that we will win all seats.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts vote.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: PM Modi hails first phase of polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, “The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 States and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers. I particularly call upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. After all, every vote counts and every voice matters!”

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Phase 1 of voting begins

The first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election 2023 commenced at 7 am today, across 21 states and Union Territories.

Which States/UTs are going to polls today?

Polling is being held for all 39 seats of Tamil Nadu, all five seats in Uttarakhand, 12 seats in Rajasthan, eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, four in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two each in Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim and Lakshadweep.

Simultaneously, assembly elections will be held in Arunachal Pradesh (60 seats) and Sikkim (32 seats).