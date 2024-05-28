Bogus Insurance Claims: CBI Court in Jammu Sentences 2 Persons to Rigorous Imprisonment

Jammu: A special CBI court here on Tuesday sentenced two persons, including an investigator on the panel of an insurance company, to rigorous imprisonment in a 2007 case related to bogus claims. The special judge for CBI cases, Jammu, sentenced Oriental Insurance Company investigator R N Tickoo to three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) with fine of Rs 30,000 and Satish Chander Wasoori, a claimant, to five years of RI with Rs 60,000 fine.

According to the CBI, the case was registered on April 13, 2007 against the accused following allegations that they have entered conspiracy with one another, submitted bogus insurance claims for the dwelling houses reported to be located at Srinagar and which were reported to be gutted in fire during 1997-98.

It was further alleged that the accused obtained undue claims to the tune of Rs 9,52,913 from the insurance company though no fire incident took place during the relevant period as per the records of J&K Fire and Emergency Services Command, Srinagar. After completion of investigation, a charge sheet was filed in the case on February 18, 2009, the CBI said, adding the charge sheet was filed against accused surveyor Subhash Saraf, investigator Tickoo, Wasoori and development officer of Oriental Insurance Badri Nath Koul.

The agency said the charges were framed on November 16, 2010 against all the accused. Accused Saraf and Koul expired during the trial, the CBI said. The central agency said the CBI examined 32 witnesses and 97 documents in support of the charges which stood test of trial in the court.