Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

AI-generated photo being used to search for girl missing since 2011. (ETV Bharat)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : "As of now our child may not know us, but those who took her know it. Please give our daughter back," says Vasanthi, with tears dropping from her eyes. Vasanthi and her husband Ganesan, who hail from Saligram, Chennai, lost their baby girl Kavita 13 years ago, and are still searching for her.

The girl disappeared suddenly at the age of two on September 19, 2011 at around 5 o'clock while she was playing near the house. Elaborating on this, Ganesan says, "I have been trying endlessly for 13 years to find my girl back".

Ganesan was shocked when the police informed that the case would be closed in 2022. He works as a jewellery appraiser at a co-operative bank. He says that he has mobilized all his energy and spent a huge amount for finding their daughter so far. He has also filed a case against the decision of the police in Chennai, Saidapet court.

Speaking about this, Ganesan said, "With the intervention of the court, the authorities sought the help of technology. The only memories that remained of baby Kavita were two photographs in our house. I collected the photographs taken during functions like weddings held at home and presented them to the authorities. They were the photographs taken when Kavita was 1 year old and 2 years old. Officials have created a photo of how Kavita would look like at the age of 15 with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) technology."

It was heart-wrenching for mother Vasanthi to see her daughter's image created by artificial intelligence. Ganesan says that the current salary of a jewelery appraiser is not enough to support the family and he cannot afford to look for his daughter. Another son of the couple is currently studying in college.

Believing that the photo obtained through AI has increased the chances of their daughter being returned to them, the parents say that they are sharing the AI-generated photo with their relatives and friends and are also optimistic of help on social media. "If you see my child anywhere, inform us," he said with tears in his eyes.

Mother Vasanthi, who is emotional after seeing Kavita's current photo, said, “Baby Kavita herself will see the current photo but she may not identify it. Only those who have taken away our child should give her back to us. We have been searching for our child for the past 13 years. If you know about the child, definitely give us (phone numbers 9444415815, 9498179171) information.”

These parents from a modest economic background are determined to see their daughter's face once again. In the 1992 movie "Singharavelan" starring Kamal Haasan, there is a scene where Khushboo's photo is created by computer. Police have made almost the same effort possible with AI now. Officers of the Crimes Against Women and Children Division have said that they have started the process of tracing the child through social media and sending the photo created by artificial intelligence to all the police stations.