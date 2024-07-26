Saree Meets Modern Chic: Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh Promotions Look Turns Heads - Watch

Hyderabad: One of the most exquisite and timeless attire worn by Indian women is a saree. In recent times, however, this classic piece has undergone a transformation to align with contemporary fashion trends suited for the modern lifestyle. Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Ulajh, exemplifies this fusion perfectly. During this promotional period, she captivated audiences with her distinctive and eye-catching saree.

While promoting her movie, Janhvi undeniably turned heads when she opted for a sleek black saree. She draped it traditionally but infused a modern flair that made her appearance unforgettable. The saree was wrapped around the waist in the classic style, though what set her look apart was how she chose to let the pallu, the end of the saree cascade over her shoulders from behind, lending an incredible charm to her overall look.

Janhvi elevated her look by pairing her saree with a strapless floral corset that added a fresh dimension to her attire. The vibrant floral patterns of the corset peeked through the saree, creating an enchanting contrast that highlighted her fashion sense. The corset featured a striking crisscross design at the back, which further enhanced its allure and fitted silhouette.

In terms of accessories, the 27-year-old actor opted for a minimalist approach, keeping her jewellery understated to ensure that the saree remained the focal point of her look. She adorned her wrist with a floral bracelet and sported delicate earrings.

Her makeup was equally refined and sophisticated, with a focus on simplicity. She chose a soft pink lipstick that freshened her complexion and complemented her overall look. A gentle application of pink eyeshadow brought balance to her features, while well-defined mascara highlighted her eyes, adding a touch of drama. A small amount of blush along with well-groomed, arched brows completed her beauty regimen. To maintain the attention on her attire, Janhvi styled her hair in a sleek back look, achieved through the use of gel.

Through her pairing of the corset and saree, Janhvi Kapoor beautifully illustrated how traditional Indian clothing can be recreated and styled in contemporary and exciting new ways, reinforcing the saree's versatility and timeless appeal.