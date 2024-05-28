ETV Bharat / entertainment

Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Reveals How Nick Jonas Won Her Approval

Published : May 28, 2024

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story has charmed millions. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, revealed in a recent interview that Nick won her approval by confidently promising to meet all her expectations as Priyanka's partner during their first meeting in India.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: The love story of global icon Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas has captivated the hearts of millions worldwide. This power couple's journey, which began with a whirlwind romance, has blossomed into a beautiful marriage and eventually, parenthood, with the arrival of their precious daughter, Malti Marie. Recently, in an interview with a newswire, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra shared about Nick's approach to winning her approval for marriage.

Madhu revealed that during their first meeting in India, Nick took her out for lunch with Priyanka, and asked about the ideal qualities she would desire in a partner for her daughter. Madhu listed her expectations, and to her surprise, Nick confidently took her hand and declared, "I am that guy. Can I be that person? I promise that nothing from your list will be left unchecked." Madhu was thoroughly impressed by Nick's sincerity, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The couple's fairytale romance culminated in a grand, dual-ceremony wedding in December 2018, with a traditional Hindu wedding followed by a white wedding, in the picturesque city of Jodhpur. Today, they reside in Los Angeles, basking in the joy of their little family. On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her next big project, Heads of State, where she will share the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena.

