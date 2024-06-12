Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

Hyderabad: In the modern times, as lifestyle turns more sedentary, being overweight is a problem that is bothering a lot of people in recent times. Although there are many tips to lose weight, most people are interested in walking to loose the extra calories. Health experts usually advise that walking will help you lose weight. But it is not clear how far one should walk to lose one kg of weight leaving people in a fix. Let us find out how many kilometers such people should walk to lose a kilo of weight.

Weight loss depends on three factors. Firstly, how many kilometers to walk is decided based on the weight of the body. Secondly, walking intensity is another factor that has a major impact on weight loss. Whether it is normal walking or strenuous walking can have an effect on weight loss.

Thirdly, weight loss also depends on the metabolic capacity of individual person. It varies from person to person. Medical experts say that a person needs to consume approximately 7,000 calories to lose a kilogram of weight.



Calculation to Lose One kilo Bodyweight

An average person burns 0.4 to 0.5 calories per kilometer. According to this calculation, a person weighing 70 kg can burn 28 to 35 calories if he walks a kilometer. One kg of body fat is equivalent to about 7000 calories, but a person weighing 70 kg would have to walk 200 to 250 km to lose 7000 calories per kg. It is said that the distance a person should walk without making any changes in his diet and other aspects is 200 to 250 km. If we calculate in feet, it is about 2,50,000 to 3,12,500 feet. If terms of hours, if you walk with a speed of 5 kilometers per hour for 40 to 50 hours, you can lose one kilogram of weight as per the calculation.

But overweight people need to walk less distance than normal people to lose a kilo of weight. Besides, people who are underweight have to expend more calories to lose a kilo of weight. That means such people have to walk a long distance.

But doctors say that how fast you walk also plays a vital role in weight loss. Walking on higher terrain burns more calories. As a result, even if the distance is short, more calories will be spent. Also, those who have the habit of walking burn less calories while those who do not have the habit of walking burn more calories, experts say.