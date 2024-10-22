Bhopal Youth, Held For Anti-India Slogan, Salutes Tricolour 21 Times

Bhopal: Faizal Khan alias Faizan, who raised slogans against the country, saluted the Tricolor 21 times and raised the slogan Bharat Mata Ki jai at Misrod police station on Tuesday after the court's instruction.
"I regret the act and will continue to follow the court's order," he said.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court had granted bail to Khan on the condition that he would have to salute the Tricolor 21 times and have to report to the police station as long as the case dragged on.
The court ordered that till the case was settled, he would have to report to Misrod police station on the first and fourth Tuesday of every month. Misrod police station in-charge Manish Raj Singh said, "The High Court had given the order and as per the order, Faizal Khan alias Faizan appeared in the police station today (Tuesday). After this, he saluted the Tricolor outside the police station and also raised slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. This is a lesson for those who indulge in anti-national activities to make reels on smartphone".
Khan had raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad on May 17 and a case was registered in this regard at Misrod police station of Bhopal, followed by his arrest.
The accused moved higher court after his bail plea was rejected by a Bhopal Court. Public prosecutor C K Mishra told the court that 14 cases have been lodged against Khan. The single bench of Justice D K Paliwal granted conditional bail to the accused with a bond of Rs 50,000.
"The condition of saluting the tricolour has been imposed in the bail so that the accused develops a sense of responsibility and feels proud of his country," the court had observed.
