5 Easy-To-Make Vegetarian High-Protein Snacks That Are Best For Gut Health

Protein is one of the most essential nutrients for every part of the body. It is good for the heart, brain, digestive system, and immune system. Consuming enough protein every day helps our gut function properly by supporting beneficial bacteria, healthy gut cells, and the gut immune system.

Some of the high-protein snacks when combined with other gut-friendly foods high in fiber, antioxidants, full of vitamins and minerals can help you have the required protein intake as well as other essential nutrients that support your gut health. According to Dr Tahir Kamran Tak, protein affects gut health and the gut in turn influences how protein is digested and absorbed in the body.

The microbes present in the gut help break down foods and produce molecules which affect gut health. "Protein can support healthy gut cells and promote the growth of good microbes which can strengthen the defence system against harmful microorganisms," says the doctor and a dietician. Here are five protein-healthy foods you must include in your daily diet.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is high in fiber which is commonly consumed with protein-rich milk or yoghurt. Fibre promotes beneficial bacteria in the gut which can work as a defence for bad bacteria in the body. Prepare oatmeal with one-half cup of oats and one cup of whole or low-fat milk. This bowl has protein as well as fibre.

Oatmeal (ETV Bharat)

Almonds

One of the best and easily available sources of protein is almonds. They are rich in unsaturated fatty acids and can replace saturated fats. Saturated fats can cause digestive or gastrointestinal health conditions.

Almond (ETV Bharat)

Hummus with vegetables

This Middle Eastern delicacy is full of protein. Made from chickpeas, Hummus contains protein as well as fibre. Vegetables like bell peppers and carrots are best to dip in hummus and savour as they are also high in antioxidants, which protect gus cells from damage and support the immune system.

Hummus with vegetables (ETVBharat)

Roasted lentils

Seasoned and cooked lentils can be substituted with chips. Take some cooked lentils and drizzle some oil, salt and pepper. Put that in the oven for Season and salt cooked lentils, drizzle with olive oil and cook in the oven for 20- minutes and eat any time of the day.

Roasted lentils (ETV Bharat)

Tofu bites

If you are fond of Paneer, you may also like Tofu which is a healthier version of paneer and a soy product. Tofu improves gut microbiota. Rinse and dry tofu, and cut into pieces. You can marinate in soy sauce for one hour. Coat it with flour and seasonings that you prefer. YOu can bake it for some time and eat it crispy.