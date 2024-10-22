ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reviews Status Of NH Projects With Assam CM, Senior Functionaries

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday reviewed the status of ongoing National Highway projects and upcoming projects in Assam under National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in New Delhi.

Chairing the meeting with Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and other senior officials of NHIDCL, NHAI and State PWD, Gadkari called for early completion of the 28 ongoing projects that are running on schedule and for expediting completion of 11 numbers of delayed projects under NHIDCL in Assam.

Gadkari also instructed the officials to expedite the completion of the balance work of four-laning of a 14-km stretch of Jorhat to Jhanji and from Jhanji to Demow stretching 11 km of NH 37 under SARDP-NE. Gadkari also asked the officials to put up road signages at proper places to prevent road mishaps on this vital portion of NH 37.

The Chief Minister requested Gadkari to depute a Minister of State to inspect the ongoing work of four-laning of NH 37 from Jorhat to Dibrugarh.

The remaining work of the four-laning of Demow to the end of Moran bypass of NH 37, widening of four-lane with paved shoulder of Kawaram Taro Village-Dilai Section of NH 29 under NH(O), NE, including Manja bypass, four-laning of NH 37 from end of Moran bypass to Bogibeel, development and upgradation of four-laning from Jamugurihat end to Biswanath Chariali Bypass of NH 52, construction of Indunglo to Jatinga junction and from Jatinga to Harangajao of NH 54 also came up for detailed review.

Following a plea from the Chief Minister, Gadkari asked the officials to complete the process for awarding the contract for the 121-km Guwahati Ring Road at an estimated cost of Rs 5,729 crore by November end, to submit DPR for the elevated corridor of over 85-km length over Kaziranga National Park at a cost of Rs 5,500 crore and re-tendering of Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra.