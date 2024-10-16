Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

Koraput : In an unusual stride towards sustainable energy, Sahuput village of Tushuba panchayat under Lamtaput block has turned fully solar-powered. With solar panels installed in all 25 houses, the villagers now use solar energy to power homes and draw water from wells for agricultural use.

While the village did not have access to conventional electricity, its irregular supply and steep bills, sometimes exceeding Rs 200 per month, pushed villagers to seek alternative options. It was then Pragati, a not-for-profit organisation, intervened to create awareness among people on the alternative option - solar energy.

Despite recognizing the benefits of solar energy, the high cost of solar equipment initially made it difficult for the villagers from individual households to think about its implementation. Narasingha Sahu, a local resident, said after they were helped to understand the benefits, they wanted to go a step further to implement. "Pragati stepped in as a guarantor, enabling the villagers to secure bank loans for purchasing solar equipment. By contributing a nominal amount, villagers could install solar units in their homes and farms," he added.

Sahu was elated to see that his monthly electricity bill drastically reduced. With less to spend, he can now power his irrigation pump, ensuring steady water supply to his fields. Similarly farmer Dhaneshwar Sahu said that solar pumps are helping him restore flood-damaged land and grow vegetables year-round, boosting his income. " I am happy that after using solar power, I have been able to grow more and reap more," he said.

Looking ahead, the initiative plans to cultivate local entrepreneurship in Koraput district by training youths as solar energy entrepreneurs, said Project Coordinator of Pragati, Subodh Kumar Majhi . According to Prabhakar Adhikari, Pragati’s project lead, 50 youths will be trained in the first phase with the support of Karma, an IIT-backed start-up. These young entrepreneurs will play a crucial role in expanding solar energy adoption across villages, ensuring proper maintenance and service for solar units.

Adhikari expressed confidence that the initiative will address a long-standing issue—many solar companies abandon their installations without providing after-sales service, leaving users stranded when maintenance is required. "Our mission aims to foster a sustainable, community-driven model for solar energy usage, with plans to extend similar projects to other villages in the district," said Adhikari.