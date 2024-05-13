ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kharge Extols Voters To Save Democracy, Constitution From Autocratic Forces

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2024, 9:42 AM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is urging the voters to lend their support to save Democracy and the Constitution from the autocratic forces. He thanked the voters for showcasing their might in voting for Democracy and striving to save the Constitution in the first three phases, while urging the electorate to focus on saving Democracy and the Constitution.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressing a public meeting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls, in Raichur on Wednesday, May 1.((ANI Photo))

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has sought the voters to lend their support to save Democracy and the Constitution from the autocratic forces. Kharge has shared a message on his X handle, thanking the voters for showcasing their might in voting for Democracy and striving to save the Constitution in the first three phases. In the fourth phase, 96 seats across 10 states and Union Territories are going to the polls. In the elections to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha State Legislative Assemblies, 175 and 28 seats are up for grabs.

New Delhi: Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the electorate showcased their might by voting for Democracy and striving to save the Constitution from autocratic forces in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

He urged them to stay focused on the collective objective of protecting Democracy and safeguarding the Constitution.

"In the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections, you have shown your might by voting for Democracy and striving to save the Constitution from autocratic forces. Today, 96 Lok Sabha constituencies in 10 States/UTs are going to vote.

Assembly elections for Andhra Pradesh and the first phase of Odisha Assembly elections would also be underway.

This is a crucial phase to turn the tide completely in favour of NYAY — Justice and make INDIA win," Kharge shared his message to the voters on his social media handle.

He also listed out the five promises - YUVA NYAY, KISAAN NYAY, NAARI NYAY, SHRAMIK NYAY and HISSEDARI NYAY - of the Congress party. "These are paramount in our fight to rekindle the spirit of freedom, justice, equality, liberty and fraternity in our beloved INDIA. I warmly welcome the first time voters who are the catalyst for change. Do vote and encourage your family, friends and neighbours to vote in large numbers," he wrote.

"Do not get deterred by the diversionary tactics of hateful speeches which divide the society. I urge you to completely focus on our collective objective in protecting Democracy and safeguarding the basis of our existence — The Constitution of India," the message read.

In the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats across 10 states and Union Territories are going to the polls on Monday. "All 175 seats of State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of State Legislative Assembly of Odisha simultaneously," a release from the Election Commission said.

It added that polling time in certain assembly segments of 17 Parliamentary Constituencies of Telangana was increased by one hour by the Commission (from 7 am till 6 pm) to increase voter participation.

TAGGED:

LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024ANDHRA PRADESHTELANGANAMALLIKARJUN KHARGEMALLIKARJUN KHARGE VOTERS MESSAGE

