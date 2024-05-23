Selection of Safe Food Is First Step to Ensuring a Healthy Diet: ICMR

New Delhi: Stating that contaminated and adulterated foods cause several food-borne illnesses and chronic diseases and may also contribute to malnutrition, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has suggested consuming cooked foods within four to six hours after the preparation. “If left at room temperature, reheat thoroughly before consuming,” it said.

The latest dietary guideline for the Indian population brought out by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has revealed that the selection of safe food is the first step to ensuring a healthy and good quality diet.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Sreejith N Kumar, founder chairman of the food safety initiative of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), hailed ICMR guidelines and suggested its implementation at the policy level.

“At least 56 per cent of the diseases among the Indian population are due to bad food. Eighty per cent of diabetes is preventable through good food,” he pointed out.

The ICMR suggested that grain consumption should be only 45 per cent of the total calorie intake every day.

“At present, most of the Indian diet has an abundance of grains. Whether it is rice in South India or wheat in North India, the predominant food they consume is grains. These grains are the major reason for increasing fat, diabetes and all other issues,” Dr Kumar said. "We have to increase the consumption of vegetables and fruits and decrease the consumption of grains. It will stop several diseases," he said.

“India is the diabetes capital of the world. Around 30 per cent of people suffer from high BP, 60 per cent of people have lower abdominal issues and 30 per cent of people are obese, especially adults. It’s a huge problem, which needs to be taken care of. Unless we implement a good food policy, we can’t tackle these diseases,” he said.

How do we select safe food?

Food items purchased from reliable sources increase the chances of getting good quality and fresh food. Food should be free from infestation, moulds and foreign matter like rodent excreta and insect remains. It should be free from artificial colours. Some prepackaged foods carry certification marks ensuring good quality and purity. For example, Agmark on some agricultural products like oils, spices, flour and honey and Bureau of Indian Standards (ISI) mark on additives like food colours and bottled drinking water.

What makes food unsafe

The safety of foods can be compromised due to microbial contamination, chemical contamination and adulteration. Natural enzymes present in food also lead to its deterioration over time. Besides, insects, rodents, adulterants, natural toxins and various chemical residues, present beyond permissible levels, make the food unsafe. In addition, moisture present in the food and some environmental conditions like humidity, temperature and storage time also influences the quality of the food.

Vegetable cooking oils

There is a risk of adulteration when fats/oils are purchased loose from unsealed containers. Therefore, it is always safer to purchase from a reliable source.

Milk and milk products

Butter, ghee and khoa should be purchased from reliable sources only. It is advisable to buy pasteurised milk only.

Spices

Since powdered spices are more likely to be adulterated, whole spices, uniform in colour, size and shape should be preferred. Always buy certified products.

Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables that are discoloured, physically damaged, shrunken, bruised or wilted and decayed, with visible evidence of insects and moulds, should be avoided.

Eggs, Meat/Poultry/Fish

Eggs should be fresh and free from cracks. Meat/poultry/fish must be examined for their characteristic colour, odour and texture and should be purchased fresh or frozen. The freshness of fish is indicated by a stiff body, bright, clear and bulging eyes, reddish gills, tight scales and absence of stale odour or discolouration. Fresh fish will not show any pitting on finger pressure.

Refrigerated cooked food

Perishable foods like milk, meat, fruits, vegetables and cooked foods, are prone to spoilage due to microbes. These foods should be refrigerated, preferably at a temperature of less than 5°C, which retards the multiplication of microorganisms. However, even refrigerated foods, if stored for a long, can get stale. In the case of cooked food that has to be stored for some time before consumption, it should be kept either hot (more than 60°C) or cooled quickly (below 5°C). Most microorganisms multiply at temperatures between 5°C and 60 °C. Refrigerated, cooked food should be heated thoroughly before consumption. However, repeated heating of stored, cooked food should be avoided. Bacterial contamination from raw foods such as greens, vegetables, meat and fish can occur if cooked food is not kept separately in the refrigerator.

Personal hygiene

Traditionally in India, food is touched with bare hands while preparing and serving. Clean spoons and ladles should be used to serve food and to avoid contamination. Those who prepare and handle food should observe good personal hygiene to maintain food safety. Washing hands well with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds, before touching cooking utensils or food is essential. In addition, hands should be free from obvious signs of poor hygiene such as dirty nails, wounds and sores. Hands should be washed thoroughly with soap and water (for at least 20 seconds) before the preparation of food and after every interruption, as well as before consumption. Keep domestic animals away from places where food is cooked, stored and served.

What are the common adulterants?

Foods may be adulterated with non-food material or inferior quality products. Frequently adulterated food items are milk and milk products, cereals, pulses and their products, edible oils and spices. At times, spoilt, stale or poor-quality food is made attractive and fresh in appearance by adding harmful colours or other chemicals. The different classes of adulterants include non-permitted colours like metanil yellow; non-edible oils like castor oil; extraneous matter like husk, sand and sawdust in spices and metal contaminants like aluminium foil on sweets or iron filings in tea.

How to minimise pesticide residue in foods

Pesticides, used during the cultivation of crops, can remain as residues in foodstuffs, especially vegetables and fruits. Exposure of the population to pesticide residues may be harmful and can be minimised by washing the food stuff thoroughly in running water or by peeling. Cooking and other processes can also reduce such residues. Insect control operations such as disinfestation in the kitchen by spraying pesticides are another source of contamination. Utmost care should be taken to ensure that food is well covered and protected from exposure to such harmful agents.

How to ensure the safety of foods stored in refrigerators

The ICMR-NIN guidelines suggested storing raw and cooked food items in the refrigerator separately in different compartments. It suggested cutting the roots of green leafy vegetables before storing them in the refrigerator. “Preserve eggs in the refrigerator after washing them thoroughly and maintain a safe refrigerator temperature at <5°C. It suggested storing cooked food in the refrigerator in containers with lids, preferably in small portions. It also suggested cleaning the refrigerator once a fortnight.

Read more: Synthetic Soft Drinks Are Not Substitutes For Water Or Fresh Fruits: ICMR-NIN