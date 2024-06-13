Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Hyderabad: Vijay Sethupati, one of the most popular and successful actors of Tamil Cinema, is all set for the release of his 50th film, Maharaja. With a slew of successful movies under his belt, the actor is poised to take the silver screens by storm once again. As the release date of Maharaja approaches, the promotional workings is in full swing. In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, Vijay Sethupathi shared his thoughts on this milestone film and his remarkable journey so far.

When asked about the significance of Maharaja being his 50th film, Sethupathi revealed that he had specifically chosen this project to be his 50th film. "The narrative of Maharaja resonated with me deeply, much like the movie Pizza (2012 horror comedy)," he said, adding, "The twists and turns in the story are incredibly engaging, and as soon as I heard the director's vision, I knew this had to be my 50th film."

As he reflected on his journey in the film industry, Vijay Sethupathi shared that while only 50 of his films have been released so far, he has heard over 500 stories and has had the opportunity to interact with numerous individuals. "I've experienced victories and defeats, and with each outcome, we've analysed what went right or wrong. This journey has been great," he stated.

When asked about his plans for the future, now that he has crossed the milestone of 50 films, Vijay Sethupathi emphasised that he doesn't believe in dwelling on past achievements. "My career will continue as before," he asserted. "I don't like to carry the burden of expectations or dreams. Instead, I focus on the thrill of working on each new project, and that's what drives me every day," he said.

The actor also shed light on what sets Maharaja apart from his previous films. He said, "This movie is not like the usual commercial movies or art film genres," he mentioned. "It's a unique story that explores the lengths to which a man will go to protect his family. The director, Nithilan Swaminathan, has done an outstanding job of crafting each character, and Ajaneesh Loknath's music is a major highlight." This film also marks his third collaboration with producer Sudhan Sundaram.

As the conversation turned to his aspirations to direct, Vijay Sethupathi revealed that he has already written stories and screenplays for three movies. "If I come across a compelling story, I'll definitely take the director's chair," he said. Currently, he is working on three Tamil films as the lead actor and has a Hindi project in the pipeline.

Throughout the conversation, Vijay Sethupathi's humility and dedication to his craft shone through. As Maharaja gears up to hit the theatres on June 14, it's clear that this versatile actor is only just getting started, with many more exciting projects in store.