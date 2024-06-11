Vijay Sethupathi Spills on Denying to Romance Much Younger Krithi Shetty; Hails Pawan Kalyan as Real 'Mass Hero'

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, during a promotional event for his upcoming film Maharaja, was asked about his viewpoint on heroes working with younger heroines. However, the actor politely declined to repeat the topic, stating that he had already addressed it previously and requested the media to move on saying 'please leave it'.

During an interview with a newswire at the press meet, Vijay had shared his thoughts on the topic, citing his experience working with Krithi Shetty in the 2021 film Uppenna. He revealed that a director had approached him to consider Krithi as the heroine for another project, but he had declined the offer. Vijay explained that during the climax sequence of Uppenna, he had asked Krithi to regard him as a father figure, and therefore, he said 'no'.

Vijay further stated that the decision to collaborate with a hero lies with the female actor as well. He said, "What if she (Krithi) had told me that she doesn't want to act with me because 'this man has asked me to consider him as dad'. She can also say no." Vijay mentioned that he had already provided his perspective on this topic and would rather not speak on it further.

On a separate note, Vijay expressed his admiration for Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan, describing him as a 'mass hero' both on and off screen. He was referring to Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party, which achieved a 100% strike rate in the recent assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh by winning all 21 assembly seats and both Lok Sabha seats it contested as part of an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party and Bharatiya Janata Party.

Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of his 50th film Maharaja. Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the film features Vijay alongside Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. MahaRaja is slated to hit the silver screens on June 14, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release.