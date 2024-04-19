Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, other actors cast vote in TN

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 19, 2024, 9:03 AM IST

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

Leading by example, South superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and actors Vijay Sethupathi and Dhanush cast their votes in Lok Sabha Election 2024. The actors voted in Chennai and urged fans to participate in the voting process.

Hyderabad: Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan cast their vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections of 2024 on Friday. Actor Vijay Sethupathi and Dhanush also performed their civic duties as thye rolled out to cast their votes. They were spotted arriving at their respective polling booths in Chennai.

Rajinikanth at a polling station in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

On April 19, Rajinikanth was seen at the Poes Garden polling place in Chennai early in the morning to vote. Actor Dhanush too performed his civic duties by exercising his vote at the St. Francis Xavier School in Alwarpet. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan was seen arriving at Chennai High School, Eldams Road today morning. The actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief was seen at a polling booth in Koyambedu, Chennai to cast his vote. For the unversed, he is not contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 with his party extending support to DMK.

Similarly, Vijay Sethupathi was spotted in a purple shirt as he came to vote. The actor happily showed off his inked finger as he posed for photographers. Voting for the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024 began on Thursday with Tamil Nadu going for votes in the election's preliminary round.

At the polling booth, Rajinikanth was joined by both his team and his publicist. He waved to everyone and gave the videographers and photographers a quick flick of his inked finger. A video of the superstar showing up at his booth and casting his vote is currently trending on social media. The actor can be seen surrounded by a pool of fans as he arrives to vote.

Rajinikanth was spotted wearing an all-white ensemble. The actor spoke with the reporters as he was leaving. He asked everyone to vote in his statement to the media. He went on to say that voting is a civic obligation and he urged everyone to do so. On the other hand, at about eight in the morning, actor Dhanush cast his ballot at the St. Francis Xavier School on TTK Road.

Talking about the elections, the first round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu began today. June 4 will see the announcement of the outcome of the fierce contest among the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

