India vs Afghanistan | Rohit Sharma and Co. Thump Afghanistan By 47 Runs

Barbados: Soaring over initial heebie-jeebies created around big guns walking and scores not moving, India starred in their first win of the Super 8 round, defeating Afghanistan with ease despite a spirited effort by Rashid Khan and Co on the big stage.

At 187-8, this was India’s highest score in this tournament, the highest in a T20 at the Kensington Oval and the second highest for Afghanistan to tide over in their entire T20 journey. Afghanistan folded up rather seamlessly, putting 134 for 10 wickets runs on the board and losing by 47 runs, marking their 50th defeat in T20 internationals and they are yet to beat India in this format.

Indian Bowlers Dominate

Chasing a daunting 188, Afghanistan struggled to find momentum against a clinical Indian bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah, the spearhead of India's pace attack, set the tone by dismissing the dangerous Rahmanullah Gurbaz in his very first over, after Arshdeep went for 13 runs in the opening over.

Bumrah's clever change of pace deceived Gurbaz, who could only manage a thin edge to Rishabh Pant. Gurbaz's early dismissal for 11 runs left Afghanistan on shaky ground.

Axar Patel continued the pressure by taking out Ibrahim Zadran, who succumbed to the mounting dot balls. Zadran's attempt to break free resulted in a simple catch to Rohit Sharma at extra cover. This wicket further dented Afghanistan's hopes as they found themselves in early trouble.

And then, Bumrah struck again, this time removing Hazratullah Zazai with a cutter that took off, orchestrating an edge easily caught at point by Ravindra Jadeja. Afghanistan's top order was quickly unravelling under the relentless Indian attack.

Kuldeep Yadav, who was playing his first match of the tournament at the expense of Mohd Shiraj, joined the party by dismissing Gulbadin Naib with a well-disguised googly. Naib misread the delivery and skied it to Pant, who made a comfortable catch after a brief communication with Sharma.

Ravindra Jadeja then chipped in by removing Azmatullah Omarzai, whose wild hack against the turn only resulted in a catch at long-on. Afghanistan's innings fell apart rapidly, ending at 134 all out.

Arshdeep Singh, despite an expensive start, redeemed himself in the death overs by taking two wickets and conceding only six runs in one over. His efforts ensured that Afghanistan couldn't stage a late recovery, sealing a comprehensive victory for India.

Build a Defendable Total

Earlier in the match, India laboured to post a competitive total of 187 for 8. Despite familiar struggles in the batting lineup, key partnerships and individual brilliance helped India reach their highest score of the tournament and the highest T20 international total at the Kensington Oval.

The innings began with a setback as Rohit Sharma, who won the toss and elected to bat, was dismissed early by Fazalhaq Farooqui. Sharma's departure for just 7 runs, marked Farooqui's milestone 50th T20 international wicket and left India at 11 for 1.

Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli attempted to stabilize the innings. Pant, after surviving a dropped catch, was trapped leg-before by Rashid Khan. Kohli, struggling for form, managed 24 runs before being dismissed by Rashid, leaving India at 64 for 3.

The recovery was led by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, whose partnership added a crucial 50 runs in 35 balls. Yadav's aggressive 53 off 28 balls, which included his 200th boundary in international cricket, was a standout performance. Pandya's resilient 32 runs in 24 balls provided much-needed support before he fell to a clever delivery by Naveen-ul-Haq.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, India's middle and lower order contributed valuable runs. The total of 187, though challenging, seemed defendable given the conditions. Rashid Khan was the standout bowler for Afghanistan, with figures of 4 overs, 26 runs, and 3 wickets.

Looking Ahead

India's victory was a testament to their resilience and ability to capitalize on key moments. The bowlers, led by Bumrah, displayed discipline and control, ensuring Afghanistan's chase never gained traction. For Afghanistan, while their bowlers, particularly Rashid Khan, performed commendably, their batting lineup faltered under pressure.

As India heads to Antigua to face Bangladesh on June 22, this victory provides a significant confidence boost. Rohit Sharma and his team will need to maintain their strategic play and adaptability to navigate the diverse challenges of the Caribbean pitches. The Super 8 stage promises intense competition and thrilling cricket, and India's performance in this match sets a positive tone for their journey ahead.