World Hydrography Day| Hydrographic Information – Enhancing Safety, Efficiency, Sustainability in Marine Activities

Hyderabad: World Hydrography Day is observed on June 21 to raise awareness about hydrography and the work of hydrographers across the world. It was launched by the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO) and was first celebrated in 2006. The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the IHO in 1921.

The theme this year is “Hydrographic Information – Enhancing Safety, Efficiency and Sustainability in Marine Activities”. It highlights the primary objectives of the strategic plan of the IHO. Taking into account the rapid transition to electronic shipping and autonomous navigation and the need to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we are being led to significant developments concerning provision of high-demanding digital hydrographic data.

What is Hydrography?

Hydrography is a scientific discipline that focuses on measuring and describing the physical characteristics of oceans, seas, coastal areas, lakes, and rivers. It also involves predicting changes in these features over time. The primary objective of hydrography is to ensure the safety of navigation and support various marine activities, such as economic development, security and defense, scientific research, and environmental protection.

Some notable benefits of hydrography include facilitating resource exploitation, such as fishing and minerals, enabling effective environmental protection and management, establishing national marine spatial data infrastructures, enhancing maritime defense and security, conducting tsunami flood and inundation modeling, and advancing marine science.

History:

World Hydrography Day originated from the making of charts and maps to help individual mariners navigate new waters which were usually marked off as private properties. However, in 1921, the International Hydrographic Bureau was established to provide consultation between governments of various countries on topics like safe navigation, technical standards and the protection of the marine environment. The name of the organisation was later changed to the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) in 1970.

In 2005, IHO then came up with the idea of World Hydrography Day. The idea was supported by the UN General Assembly in resolution A/RES/60/30 Oceans and the law of the sea. The foundation day of IHO was marked as the day to celebrate World Hydrography Day.

Significance:

The aim of World Hydrography Day is to spread awareness about the work of the hydrographers. It also seeks to educate and aware one about the branch of hydrography and its importance in our lives. Every year, a theme is chosen to cater to this cause. Activities, events and programmes are organised accordingly.

Work and Contribution of Hydrographers :

Before knowing what is World Hydrography Day, it is important to know what is Hydrography. The term defines the branch of applied science which deals with measurements and descriptions of the physical features of water bodies like oceans, seas, rivers, lakes and coastal areas. Just as one navigates on land with a map, sailors use hydrography to navigate in the vast water bodies. Hydrography is also important for economic developments, defence and security, environmental protection and scientific research.

The Canadian Hydrographic Service is actively engaged in the development of new standards for electronic navigation, new applied technologies and responsive to clients emerging needs for digital data.

What is India’s expertise?

India has been an active member of the IHO since 1955. The Indian Naval Hydrographic Department (INHD), or the Marine Survey of India earlier, was established in 1874 in Kolkata. It is the nodal agency for hydrographic surveys and has a fleet of indigenously built modern survey ships. India partners with many countries in the Indian Ocean Region and African and East Asian countries such as Mauritius, Seychelles, Tanzania, Maldives, Mozambique, Vietnam, Myanmar, Kenya, and Sri Lanka.

According to the INHD, its role has broadened over time, owing to the heightening global character of hydrography and “its growing potential as a force multiplier” in terms of maritime diplomacy. Personnel from 39 countries have been trained at the National Institute of Hydrography, functioning under the INHD.

How to Observe World Hydrography Day?

1. Attend lecture: Since the purpose of the day is to appreciate the works of hydrographers, you might choose to do so by going to a lecture that the hydrographer has arranged. Do not forget to take notes.

2. Watch documentary: Television programmes that explore the extraordinary elements of our planet are frequently released by National Geographic and Discovery.

3. Take a journey: If you are not afraid of the sea, you can visit a hydrographic station and join the crew on an expedition. Study the underwater topography of the surface beneath the ocean with hydrographers.

