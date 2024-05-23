ETV Bharat / business

Air India Announces Salary Hike for Pilots and Other Staff, Target Performance Bonus for Pilots

author img

By ETV Bharat Business Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Updated : 14 hours ago

Tata Group-owned Air India on Thursday, May 23, announced a salary hike for pilots and other staff. The revised salaries will be effective from April 1, 2024. Air India owns four airlines including Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect and Vistara.

Air India Announces Salary Hike for Pilots and Other Staff, Target Performance Bonus for Pilots
File photo of Air India Airbus A350 (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: In a major development that is likely to bring smiles to the faces of Air India employees, the Tata Group airline on Thursday announced a salary hike up to Rs 15,000 for pilots and an annual performance bonus of up to Rs 1.8 lakh.

According to the official announcement from Air India, the revised salaries will be effective from April 1, 2024. Similarly, the airline has increased salary by Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 in fixed pay per month from the positions of first officer to senior commander.

It also announced a bonus of Rs 42,000 to Rs 1.8 lakh per annum for the positions of junior first officer to senior commanders.

According to an Air India statement, the first officer and captain will receive Rs 60,000 in annual bonuses while the commander and senior commander will get 1.32 lakh and 1.80 lakh bonuses respectively.

However, junior first officers will not see a change in their fixed monthly salary. Pilots who underwent command upgrade and conversion training from April 2023 to March 2024, and experienced delays due to organisational reasons, will receive extra compensation, the airline added.

This additional compensation covers the time spent in training and any period beyond the guaranteed 40 hours of flying, it said.

Air India has around 18,000 employees. Tata Group-owned Air India owns four airlines including Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect (which used to be known as AirAsia India), and Vistara. Air India Express is combining with AIX Connect, and Vistara will merge with Air India.

Last Updated :14 hours ago

TAGGED:

AIR INDIAPILOTSTARGET PERFORMANCE BONUSSALARY HIKE FOR AIR INDIA PILOTS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.