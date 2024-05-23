Air India Announces Salary Hike for Pilots and Other Staff, Target Performance Bonus for Pilots

New Delhi: In a major development that is likely to bring smiles to the faces of Air India employees, the Tata Group airline on Thursday announced a salary hike up to Rs 15,000 for pilots and an annual performance bonus of up to Rs 1.8 lakh.

According to the official announcement from Air India, the revised salaries will be effective from April 1, 2024. Similarly, the airline has increased salary by Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 in fixed pay per month from the positions of first officer to senior commander.

It also announced a bonus of Rs 42,000 to Rs 1.8 lakh per annum for the positions of junior first officer to senior commanders.

According to an Air India statement, the first officer and captain will receive Rs 60,000 in annual bonuses while the commander and senior commander will get 1.32 lakh and 1.80 lakh bonuses respectively.

However, junior first officers will not see a change in their fixed monthly salary. Pilots who underwent command upgrade and conversion training from April 2023 to March 2024, and experienced delays due to organisational reasons, will receive extra compensation, the airline added.

This additional compensation covers the time spent in training and any period beyond the guaranteed 40 hours of flying, it said.

Air India has around 18,000 employees. Tata Group-owned Air India owns four airlines including Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect (which used to be known as AirAsia India), and Vistara. Air India Express is combining with AIX Connect, and Vistara will merge with Air India.