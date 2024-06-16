Bihar: 4 Devotees Drowned to Death While Bathing in River during Ganga Dussehra

Drowning incident at Arrah, Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Bhojpur (Bihar) : Four people drowned to death while bathing in Ganga during Ganga Dussehra in Arrah, Bihar. The incident took place near Shivpur Ganga Ghat in the border area of ​​Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. All the deceased people are residents of Kharoni village of Bihiya police station area. As soon as the information about the incident was received, a team of police and administrative officials along with the SDRF team reached the spot.

According to the information, on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, a crowd of devotees gathered at Shivpur Ganga Ghat of Bahoranpur police station area on Sunday morning. Hundreds of people had reached the place to take bath in Ganga. During this, there was chaos on the spot after four people drowned in the river. There was chaos among the family members of the four missing people. All the people who drowned in the Ganga are said to be residents of Kharoni village of Bihiya police station area.

SDRF is searching: The four victims have been identified as Deepu Yadav, Sonu Yadav, Nishu Sharma and Ramji Gond. Due to the scorching heat, it was difficult to search for the four persons initially. However, along with the SDRF, the team of local divers is also engaged in searching for the people who drowned in the river. A huge crowd of people was present at the spot.

"As soon as the information about the incident was received, Jagdishpur's SDM and DSP have been sent to the spot. The officers camped on the spot. The incident happened in Lalganj area of ​​UP. The UP administration has been informed. The SDRF team searched for the missing people in the Ganga." - Rajkumar, Bhojpur DM.

Meanwhile, at the Ganga Ghat of Dingur Patti village in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, two girls drowned to death while taking bath in the river on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra. Two other girls were rescued by locals. The deceased two girls were identified as Anchal (15) and Nancy (13) of Dingur Patti village. Chilh police reached the spot after getting information from the local people. With the help of local divers and sailors, the bodies of both were taken out after searching in the river.

After the incident, the family members wailed inconsolably. Village head Mahavir of Dingurpatti village said that there was a wave of mourning in the village due to the accident. Police station in-charge Rita Yadav said that two girls have died. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Police is investigating the matter.